A workshop with a focus on tips and advice to protect families and homes from future disasters is being hosted by FEMA this week.

"Before Hurricane Florence arrived, you may have thought your home would never flood," according to a news release about the Community Mitigation Resiliency Workshop from FEMA.

However, some unexpectedly found their homes flooded during the disaster. According to the release, people may be surprised to learn where on a floodplain map their homes are located.

Specialists will assist residents with finding their homes on a floodplain map and explain the significance of their location on it, according to the release. Specialists will also answer questions about home repair, disaster planning and flood insurance.

FEMA spokesman John Mills encouraged the community to come out for the workshop.

“The workshop is an excellent opportunity for anyone in the community to speak one-on-one with an expert about how to protect their families from future disasters,” Mills said.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Onslow County Government Center, located at 234 Northwest Corridor Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Visit NCDPS.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393 for more information.