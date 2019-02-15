A New Yorker profile of former Charlotte resident Dan Mallory contends the author of "The Woman in the Window" has habitually fabricated details of his life.

The name Dan Mallory probably won't ring a bell. You're more likely to recognize A.J. Finn, the pseudonym Mallory used when he published his debut novel, "The Woman in the Window."

A variation on "Rear Window," in which an agoraphobic woman starts spying on her neighbors and witnesses a crime, "The Woman in the Window" made No. 1 on The New York Times best seller list on the week of its release in January 2018, the first time a first novel had done so in 12 years. The book has been translated, or is being translated, into some 40 languages, and a movie version starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, is due for release in October.

Mallory, as it turns out, spent much of his childhood in Charlotte, where his father was an executive at Bank of America. He attended Charlotte Latin School and graduated from Duke University in Durham in 2001, when he delivered the undergraduate address at commencement. Last year, he returned to Queens University in Charlotte for a major speech.

Since last week, Mallory's name is a lot better known, in ways he might not wish. The New Yorker, in its Feb. 11 issue, published a long profile by Ian Parker, "Unreliable Narrator," which testified to Mallory's talent but which also documented that "Mallory has a history of imposture and of duping people with false stories about disease and death."

While an undergraduate, Mallory held an internship at New Line Cinemas and told the Duke Chronicle that he had been "polishing" the horror film "Final Destination." Director James Wong said Mallory did not work on the script.

Mallory has told people, including potential employers, that he holds a doctorate from Oxford University; in fact, he has a master's but not doctorate. He later worked for an imprint of Little, Brown, where he claimed to have "worked with" Tina Fey (which a spokesman for Fey denies) and that he had recommended publication of J.K. Rowling's pseudonymous novel "The Cuckoo's Calling." (He did not.)

The author also claimed that both his parents are dead (both are still alive) and that he had suffered from various diseases.

In a statement to ABC News, Mallory acknowledged the fabrications and blamed them on bipolar II disorder, with which he was diagnosed in 2015. Parker contends that such behavior is not associated with the disorder.

Parker and others have noted Mallory's often-expressed admiration for the mystery writer Patricia Highsmith. Highsmith's most famous novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1955) in which a skilled liar assumes the identity of a man he admires.