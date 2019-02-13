Randolph County Superior Court Results

Jan. 7, 2019

Judge Presiding:

V. Bradford Long

* Carrie Gabrielle Allred, 31, 3812 Joe Branson Road, Bennett, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 45 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail.

* Samuel Clifton Bump Sr., 53, no permanent address, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 15-27 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections.

* Stephen Andrew Butler, 52, 1942 Cedar Road, Lot 3, Asheboro, guilty of felony possession of cocaine, fined $1,272.50 in court costs, $982.50 original judgment, $180 additional court-appointed attorney fees, jail fees to be a civil judgment, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 24 months supervised probation, sentenced to 10 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail, meet with probation officer as scheduled.

* Stephen Andrew Butler, 52, 1942 Cedar Road, Lot 3, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), report to probation officer within 48 hours of testing.

* Dustin Luke Chavis, 26, 3148 Macon Farm Road, Ramseur, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, probation is terminated successfully.

* Autumn Marie Coleman, 20, 1247 Cross Creek Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation terminated, all monies owed to be a civil judgment.

* Carrie Michelle Cooke, 37, 1504 Sunwood Court, High Point, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, probation terminated unsuccessfully, $4382.50 owed to be a civil judgment.

* Brittany Darrell Davis, 30, 322 Arcadia Road, Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, sentenced to 20 day active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail to begin Feb. 1, 2019, at 9 a.m., report with no alcohol or controlled substances in body. If defendant fails to report for split sentence, considered to be probation violation with $250,000 secured bond.

* Leon Ned Ellison, 47, 322 Brookside Drive, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on 90-96, civil judgment for $2,092.50, submit to drug screens.

* Travis Neill Freeman, 21, 2231 Old Troy Road, Asheboro, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 18 months from original expiration date with original terms and conditions, pay monies owed on schedule, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days and comply. Upon successful completion of TASC, no pending violations and payment of all monies, defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation.

* Craig Anthony Gurganious, 30, 2750 Eagle Point Drive, Trinity, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 24 months from original expiration date, comply with curfew: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to be at residence at 2750 Eagle Point Drive, Trinity, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days and comply with recommendations.

* Tia Sechrist Lewis, 51, 1191 Fuller Mill Road, Trinity, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, probation terminated, monies owed to be civil judgment.

* Jaquan Deangela Marley, 24, 5168 Graves Thomas Road, Ramseur, guilty of felony probation violation, probation terminated, civil judgment for all monies owed, report to probation officer Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

* Krissy Lee Milam, 32, 5033 Old Marlboro Road, Lot 7, Sophia, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, continue on probation under original terms and conditions, probation extended 24 months from original expiration date, pay all monies on schedule, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) in Davidson County and comply, assessment to be obtained within 10 days, defendant shall reside with uncle at 1275 Lower Lake Road, Thomasville. Transfer probation to Davidson County, 100 days electronic house arrest on schedule set by probation officer to be complete by June 30, 2019, and pay fees, comply with terms and conditions of electronic house arrest, maintain employment at discretion of probation officer.

* Anthony Scott Nelson, 43, 5828 N.C. 62, Trinity, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, report to probation officer within 48 hours of release from custody, defendant to appear Feb. 4, 2019, for Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) appointment and comply with treatment. If all terms are complete and no pending violations, defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation on Dec. 31, 2019.

* Douglas W. Newsome, 43, 184 Boone St., Seagrove, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 21-35 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, court recommends Drug Alcohol Recovery Treatment (DART).

* Douglas W. Newsome, 43, 184 Boone St., Seagrove, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 8-19 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections at expiration of earlier sentence.

* Rafael E. Orellana-Lemus, 41, 1460 Hasty St., Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentence modified to 6-17 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections concurrent with sentence now serving.

* Rafael E. Orellana-Lemus, 41, 1460 Hasty St., Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 6-17 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, civil judgment for $2,944.50 outstanding.

* John Chester Reed Jr., 30, 874 N.C. 49 S., Lot 2, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation terminated unsuccessfully, civil judgment for $3, 514.50.

* Thomas Jarrell Shoffner, 36, 538 Uwharrie St., Apt. B, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 13-25 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections.

* Thomas Jarrell Shoffner, 36, 538 Uwharrie St., Apt. B, Asheboro, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 45 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail concurrent with earlier sentence.

* Thomas Jarrell Shoffner, 36, 538 Uwharrie St., Apt. B, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, probation revoked, sentenced to 6-17 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections at expiration of earlier sentence.

* Angelica D. Snipes, 26, 305 Fox St., Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, sentenced to electronic house arrest (EHA) for 6 months, defendant to be held in Randolph County Jail until EHA is available, if defendant fails EHA , to be a probation violation with $100,000 secured bond. Obtain Substance Abuse Assessment with Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days of release, all court-ordered monies through Jan. 7, 2019, to be a civil judgment.

* Zachary Mark Watson, 37, 3582 U.S. 134, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 8-19 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, civil judgment for $1,379.50 monies owed.

* Zachary Mark Watson, 37, 3582 U.S. 134, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 8-19 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run concurrently with earlier sentence.

* Elizabeth Gail Wilkes, 38, 314 Rocwood Drive, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, terminate probation unsuccessfully, all outstanding monies to be a civil judgment.

* Darryl Jamar Cassidy, 38, 516 Woodlawn St., Asheboro, guilty of felony possession of cocaine, fined $972.50 in court costs, $600 SBI lab fee, sentenced to 4-14 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 24 months supervised probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safe Community (TASC) within 10 days, 10 days electronic monitoring on schedule set by probation officer to begin after April 1, 2019.

* Autumn Marie Coleman, 28, 1247 Cross Creek Road, Asheboro, guilty of driving with license revoked- not impaired revocation, hit/run leave scene property damage, reckless driving to endanger, failure to maintain lane control, two counts felony possession of methamphetamine, fined $1,377.50 in court costs, $720 in court-appointed attorney fees, $60 appointment fee, sentenced to 4-14 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 24 months supervised probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), jail fees to be a civil judgment.

* Ramon Devol Miller, 31, 1205 Hunting Meadow Road, Greensboro, guilty of felony possession of cocaine, fined $200, $982.50 in court costs, $600 SBI lab fees, sentenced to 4-14 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 12 months supervised probation. After 6 months of supervised probation, no pending violations, defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation. Monies seized not taken by drug tax, may be applied to court costs, balance may be transferred to Randolph County Board of Education.

* David Allen Allred, 35, 1814 Hunter Woods Drive, Trinity, guilty of probation violation, sentenced to 60 day active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served, sentenced to 150 days electronic house arrest (EHA), defendant not to be released from Randolph County Jail until EHA is set. If defendant is away from residence for any reason, action to be considered a probation violation with $100,000 secured bond, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days of release from split sentence, all monies owed to be civil judgment.

* David Allen Allred, 35, 1814 Hunter Woods Drive, Trinity, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, sentenced to 60 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served and concurrent with earlier sentence, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days of release, all monies owed to be a civil judgment.

* Roger Lee Brown, 33, 1101 Luck Road, Asheboro, guilty of driving while impaired, fined $612.50 in court costs, jail fees to be civil judgment, sentenced to 24 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 36 months supervised probation, longer due to three prior DWIs within 18 months, sentenced to 30 days active/ split sentence in Randolph County Jail on schedule set by probation officer to be served between Monday 9 a.m. and Friday 9 a.m., surrender license and do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC).

* Robert Dion Ewing, 47, 118 Farmer Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 10-21 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, court recommends Drug Alcohol Recovery Treatment (DART), monies owed to be civil judgment.

* Robert Dion Ewing, 47, 118 Farmer Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 150 days active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run concurrently with earlier sentence.

* Jacob Adam Garner, 45, 374 Yow Drive, Seagrove, guilty of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $420 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 35 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served, paraphernalia to be destroyed.

* Hernand Hernandez-Socorro, 38, 2029 Lineberry St., Asheboro, guilty of felony trafficking in cocaine, fined $100,000 state-mandated fine to be a civil judgment, $4,632.50 in court costs, sentenced to 70-93 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections.

* Jimmy Lee Hyatt, 31, 315 Holder Inman Road, Lot 7, Randleman, guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine, fined $2,062.50 in court costs, $540 in court-appointed attorney fees, $600 SBI lab fees, sentenced to 5-15 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 24 months supervised probation, do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days of Jan. 10, 2019, and comply, report to probation officer within 48 hours of release.

* Dustin Scott Marion, 32, 1248 Thayer Drive, Trinity, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, sentenced to 90 day Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV), upon release from CRV terminate probation, all court-ordered monies owed through Jan. 7, 2019, to be a civil judgment.

* Summer Michelle Moore, 27, 352 Woodcrest Drive, Asheboro, guilty of two counts misdemeanor possession of stolen property, fined $480 in court-appointed attorney fees, $60 in appointment fees to be a civil judgment, sentenced to 22 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served.

* Jeremy Dallas Redwine, 30, 11 Goforth Drive, Thomasville, guilty of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, fined $3,0655.99 in restitution, court-appointed attorney fees to be civil judgment, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 36 months supervised probation, sentenced to 50 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC) within 10 days of release, no contact with Donna Hughes, all contraband seized to be destroyed.

* Jeremy Dallas Redwine, 30, 11 Goforth Drive, Thomasville, guilty of felony breaking and entering, fined $225 in court costs, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 36 months supervised probation, comply with terms and conditions of an earlier sentence.

* Jeremy Dallas Redwine, 30, 11 Goforth Drive, Thomasville, guilty of felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail/prison premises, felony larceny, felony break and enter a motor vehicle, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 36 months supervised probation, comply with terms and conditions of earlier sentence.

* Jeremy Dallas Redwine, 30, 11 Goforth Drive, Thomasville, guilty of felony larceny, fined $372.50 in court costs, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 36 months supervised probation at expiration of earlier sentence.

* Jeremy Dallas Redwine, 30, 11 Goforth Drive, Thomasville, guilty of misdemeanor assault on a government official, fined $1,500 in court costs, sentenced to 150 days active sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program (MCP) with credit for time served.

* Michael Lee Roper, 60, 327 Dunlap St., Asheboro, guilty of probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 12-24 months Department of Adult Corrections, court recommends Drug Alcohol Recovery Treatment (DART), all monies to be civil judgment.

* Byron Scott Small, 32, 5472 Surrett Drive, Archdale, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, probation revoked, sentence modified to 30 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail, all monies owed to be a civil judgment.

* Marcus Joshua Barnette, 29, 2258 Regency Drive, Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentence modified to 6-17 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run at expiration of active sentence, all monies to be a civil judgment.

* Marcus Joshua Barnette, 29, 2258 Regency Drive, Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 8-19 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections t0 run concurrently with earlier sentence, all monies to be a civil judgment.

* Jesse Allen Black, 46, 5713 U.S. 64 W., Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 36 months from original expiration date, defendant to pay $2,000 by Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at 5 p.m.

* Kenneth Jackson Burns, 56, 3880 Carl Brady Road, Bennett, guilty of felony probation violation, terminate probation unsuccessfully.

* Andrew Cagle Cody, 26, 1808 Danny Bell Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, 36 month review.

* Ricky Edward Cross, 54, no permanent address, Asheboro, felony mandatory review of probation, continue on probation. Defendant to pay $400 a month beginning Feb. 1, 2019, and on the first of every month thereafter to be applied to restitution.

* Zachary Denny James, 21, 4711 Calhoun Drive, Liberty, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 5-15 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections.

* Zachary Denny James, 21, 4711 Calhoun Drive, Liberty, guilty of felony probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to 5-15 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections at expiration of earlier sentence.