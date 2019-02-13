Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Feb. 17:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Sausage/pancake on a stick, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or turkey pot pie. Choice of two: baby carrots, broccoli and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or corndog. Choice of two: mixed vegetables, cherry smoothie and baked apples.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or beef taco with trimmings. Choice of two: corn, fiesta black beans, and mixed fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or chef salad. Choice of two: sweet potato fries, grape tomatoes and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of Feb. 17:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, grits, toast and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Yogurt, cereal, applesauce, and fruit juice.

Friday: Chicken and waffles, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Pepperoni/cheese pizza; broccoli, corn, spinach, mixed fruit and orange raisels.

Wednesday: Corndog nuggets, oven fries, cajun pinto beans, peas, romaine/spinach salad, fresh fruit and blueberry crisp.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese or chicken sandwich; spinach, mixed vegetables, spiced apples and peaches.

Friday: Hot dog or fish nuggets; oven fries, green beans, baby carrots, applesauce and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Feb. 17:

Breakfast

Monday: Donut holes or breakfast on a stick; cereal, toast, apple juice and peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, orange juice and mixed fruit.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with bacon, cheesy grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich; baby carrots, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Hamburger steak with gravy or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, mixed fruit and apple juice.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Cheese sticks with marinara or hot dog; broccoli with cheese, corn, cherry crisp, and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or barbecue pork sandwich. Choice of two: cole slaw, cucumber/tomato salad, spinach, dried fruit mix, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or cheeseburger. Choice of two: tater tots, candied carrot pie, spiced apples and mixed fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Feb. 17:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Chicken biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Pancake/sausage on a stick, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich; sweet potatoes, green beans and pears.

Tuesday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; broccoli, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Pork and gravy or pizza; mashed potatoes, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, carrots and fresh fruit.

Friday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; turnips, corn and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

