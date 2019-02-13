ASHEBORO — Originally a tradition of Native Americans in the Southeastern U.S., this tradition is still used today in many tribal areas to help support families.

The class, “Pine Needle Basket: From the Native American Tradition” by Pat Cheadle, will be on Saturday, March 23, from 11 am-3 p.m. at Randolph Arts Guild.

Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The class has a three-student minimum and is for age 15 and up, unless accompanied by an adult.

Deadline to register March 15.

For more information about upcoming events, come by the Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, or visit www.randolphartsguild.com.