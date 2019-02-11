During the more than 30 years of service to Eastern North Carolina, Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. was known for his conviction and integrity, whether standing by his belief in an issue or as an advocate for his constituents.

Jones, who had represented the 3rd Congressional District of North Carolina since 1995 and served in the state House of Representatives before that, died Feb. 10, his birthday, at the age of 76.

The obituary for Jones, posted on the Farmville Funeral Home's website on Monday, says Jones was surrounded by his family when he died peacefully.

"Walter will be remembered not only as a devoted husband and father with a strong Catholic faith, but a man of the people. He always stood for his principles and served his country with honesty, moral courage, and integrity," his loved ones wrote in his obituary.

With his district home to several military installations, including Camp Lejeune, New River and Cherry Point, Jones was often referred to as a voice for military members and their families.

During the more than 10 years working to clear the name of Maj. Brooks Gruber and Lt. Col. John Brow after they were blamed for an Osprey crash that killed the two men and 17 other Marines aboard, Brooks Gruber’s wife Connie Gruber and Jones became close.

She and her daughter, Brooke Gruber, were given time and attention from the congressman through the years, both through their fight for justice and during other memorable occasions, including the Sunday in 2016 when Jones buried a Challenge Coin at Brooks Gruber’s grave for his daughter to dig up later with her own children.

“My daughter and I are deeply saddened because selfishly, we would like to keep him here — for this world has lost a true man of God, an all-round good person, and fearless leader,” Connie wrote in a message to The Daily News in response to the news of Jones’ passing. “I am amazed at God’s glory in calling him home on his birthday and I can only imagine the heavenly celebration.”

Every year since 2001, Jones introduced legislation to change the name of the Department of the Navy to the Department of the Navy and Marine Corps. Jones strongly believed that the nation's Marines deserved recognition for their sacrifice.

Brig. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, said Jones understood the importance of military readiness and the military’s link to Eastern North Carolina.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Walter B. Jones who faithfully served our military community in Congress for over 25 years,” Watson said. “Congressman Jones had a profound understanding of the inextricable link between North Carolina and our military installations, members and families. He took a personal interest in military construction budget requests to support the mission of our bases and air stations to provide state-of-the-art training areas and facilities in support of warfighting readiness. Never afraid to challenge the status quo, Congressman Jones was a strong and faithful advocate for our military personnel, their families and our veterans. His unwavering support will be remembered by our United States Marines and Sailors for years to come.”

Marc Finlayson, managing consultant for Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow, which works to sustain and grow Cherry Point, first met Jones in 1983 as a rookie reporter covering the state legislature and always knew him to be “kind and gracious.”

Finlayson said that when it came to Cherry Point, or any of the military installations, Jones saw their importance to more than just the national defense.

“We did not have a better supporter than Walter Jones,” he said. “He was always concerned about not just Cherry Point, but all military assets in Eastern North Carolina, and not only because of their importance to our national defense or as their part as an economic engine in the area, but also because he loved the Marines and their families.”

And during his work with Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow, Finlayson said Jones was always available when they needed him and, likewise, he contacted them whenever he had questions.

“We lost a dear friend and he will be missed,” Finlayson said.

Jones served as a Democrat in the state House and changed parties to Republican in 1994 before his election to Congress.

While colleagues didn’t always agree on issues, Jones was respected for voting his conscience.

John Nix, chairman for the Lenoir County GOP, said he first met Jones in 2008 and in the years that followed, he got to know him on a personal level.

“He was a good friend — he was a friend to many — and a friend to me as well,” Nix said.

While Nix said he was aware of Jones’ condition, Sunday was actually Jones’ birthday and he had sent over some birthday wishes via text message before he learned of the congressman’s death.

Overall, Nix described Jones as accessible, and said it seemed he would visit Lenoir County each time he had the chance. In fact, Nix got some help from Jones when he ran for city council in 2013.

“He headlined one of my events and came and spoke for me,” Nix said. “I’ve been to his office in Washington, you know ... but to help someone running for a small town city council position.”

Nix said Jones was known for voting true to his conscience. And while many people in the GOP had a hard time understanding the reason for some of Jones’ stances, Nix said it was all about vouching for things he believed in.

“I’m just going to miss him and I wish I could have said good bye,” Nix said.

Onslow County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright said Jones always tried to do what was right and remembered him as someone who was good to work with.

“He always voted his conscience and always did what he thought was right,” Bright said.

Wayne Hurley, vice-chairman Jones County Republican Party, served as Jones’ campaign manager for Jones County during the last election.

Hurley said Jones’ death is a big loss for Eastern North Carolina and whoever follows in the seat will have high expectations to meet.

“Whoever goes next will have big shoes to fill; it will give them something to shoot for,” he said.

Hurley said he is an Air Force veteran and he saw Jones do whatever he could — tasks small and large — to help.

“He just did what had to be done for people,” Hurley said.

In a 2018 AP interview, Jones said that he wasn't afraid to oppose GOP leaders "when I don't think they're right."

"It's absolutely about principle," he said. "When I leave Congress, I would rather have one thing said about me: 'I will never question Walter Jones' integrity.'"

Either Jones or his father, Walter Jones Sr., represented Eastern North Carolina in Congress for five decades. The elder Jones, a Democrat, represented the region from 1966 until his death in 1992.

Walter Jones Jr., then also a Democrat, lost the party primary to succeed him. He became a Republican and was sent to Washington two years later. He served in the North Carolina state House from 1982 through 1992.

Jones was re-elected to Congress in November and had said the current term would be his last.

While in office, Jones was a relentless advocate for campaign finance reform and controlling the national debt. The fiscal and social conservative won unopposed in last November's general election after fending off Republican primary challengers stoked partly by Jones' willingness to dissent from the Washington leaders of his party. For example, he voted against the tax overhaul promoted by President Donald Trump and a "repeal and replace" plan for President Barack Obama's health care law.

When working with Onslow County government, Bright said Jones was prompt to respond when asked for information or action on certain issues. He even had some office space at the Onslow County Government Center on Northwest Corridor Boulevard, Bright said.

One of the things Jones was especially known for was his work with veterans, Bright said. And for many veterans, Jones helped them obtain their benefits.

Jones was also known to change his stance on issues if he felt it was the right thing to do.

His ultimate opposition to the Iraq war came with the irony that he instigated a symbolic slap against the French when their country early on opposed U.S. military action. Jones was among the House members who led a campaign that resulted in the chamber's cafeteria offering "freedom fries" and "freedom toast" — instead of French fries and French toast.

Jones said he introduced legislation that would have required President George W. Bush's administration to begin withdrawing troops in 2006 because the reason given for invading Iraq, weapons of mass destruction, had proved false.

"If I had known then what I know now, I wouldn't have supported the resolution" to go to war, Jones said in 2005. Jones took heat for his reversal from GOP colleagues. He ultimately signed well over 11,000 letters to the families of dead troops, describing that as a penance of sorts.

"For me, it's a sacred responsibility that I have to communicate my condolences to a family," Jones said in a 2017 interview with The Associated Press. "And it's very special to me because it goes back to my regretting that I voted to go into the Iraq war."

But it wasn't just Iraq military men and women Jones helped. Bright’s father-in-law was one of the North Korea veterans helped by Jones. He was a Purple Heart recipient, but his records were lost at the hospital.

“When my wife got up with Walter Jones, it wasn’t very long before he had the records located and was able to get his disability,” Bright said.

Similar stories from other veterans, Bright said, are common as Jones worked hard to get veterans any benefits they earned and deserved after spending time in combat.

Jones also stood up for Eastern North Carolina’s heritage, including protection for the wild horse herd on Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Jones, along with his wife Joe Anne, were known to visit the island and Jones was against administration plans in the 1990s to reduce the size of the herd and fought to ensure their protection through federal law.

The nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses was founded in 1996 and now manages the herd.

“We were devastated to hear the news of the death of Congressman Jones,” said Foundation Chairman and President Margaret Poindexter. “He was the Foundation’s advocate and ardent supporter, and over twenty years ago, he responded to the urgent requests for help from his constituents here in Carteret County, and took up the cause of protecting the wild horses of Shackleford Banks. In so doing, he demonstrated his willingness to listen to his constituents and their concerns, and his respect for what makes this place special and unique. In securing the passage of the Shackleford Banks Wild Horses Protection Act, he worked across the aisle in Congress and with representatives of the Clinton administration, to ensure the preservation of the wild herd on Shackleford for future generations. We will forever be indebted to him for his public service, grateful to him for his passion for all God’s creatures, and privileged to call him our friend."

Many saw Jones as more than a member of congress. Onslow County Schools Board of Education Chair Pam Thomas said Jones was "a dear friend" as well as a staunch advocate for Onslow County and the local school system.

"He always had a listening ear and worked for his constituents. Congressman Jones sought to ensure all our students received educational opportunities and resources," Thomas said.

Like Watson, Thomas said the military was at the heart of Jones' actions and that he focused on military-impacted children, supporting programs and initiatives to help military children have a smooth transition into the public school system as well as ensured these children had access to available opportunities.

"I had a short conversation with him about partnerships between our schools and those of Camp Lejeune," Thomas said. "He didn’t forget the conversation and made a tour of different schools to gather information. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. We thank them so much for sharing him with us.”

A funeral is planned for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church and those who wish to pay their respects are invited to the church in Greenville from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the obituary.

Survivors include his wife, Joe Anne, and a daughter, Ashley.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

In a press release Monday the N.C. Department of Administration ordered the United States and North Carolina flags be lowered in memory of Congressman Walter Jones.

Jones, 76, who was elected for his 13th term serving the 3rd Congressional District of North Carolina in November, died Sunday. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the flags to half-staff in tribute to Jones and his decades-long service in Congress.

