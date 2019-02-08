“Little Girl Series: Almost Famous,” a new book by Edna Stewart, has been released by RoseDog Books. This kids book about an African-American girl growing up in the late 60s dreams of becoming a famous artist. Edina Johnson is based on author Edna Stewart’s life during the years in the late 1960s as she was one of the first black students in school busing in North Carolina.

Edna Stewart is a published freelance author and a published freelance songwriter who lives in Hubert. Stewart is a uniquely gifted artist, author, and songwriter with well over 20 years’ experience.

Little Girl Series: Almost Famous, is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $20. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh. For more information, visit Rosedogbookstore.com.