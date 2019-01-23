Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Jan. 28:

Breakfast

Monday: Chicken biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Roast chicken or spaghetti with meat sauce; green beans, garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or turkey pot pie; steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, and baked apples.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or corndog nuggets; mixed vegetables, cherry smoothie, and peaches.

Thursday: Chef salad or beef taco with trimmings; corn, fiesta black beans and fresh fruit.

Friday: Pizza or cold cut sub; baby carrots, grape tomatoes and mixed berry cup.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of Jan. 28:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, pears, and juice.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, cheesy grits, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pancakes, cereal, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Yogurt, cereal, applesauce, and fruit juice.

Friday: Sausage biscuit, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Corndog nuggets or tuna salad; rice, broccoli, baby carrots, spiced apples and peaches.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or hamburger; sweet potato chunks, green beans, pears and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup with grilled cheese sandwich or fish nuggets; romaine/spinach salad, mixed vegetables, applesauce and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Cheese pizza or chicken fajita; green beans, Cajun pinto beans, mixed fruit and fresh fruit.

Friday: Pepperoni/cheese pizza; corn, broccoli, baby carrots and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Jan. 28:

Breakfast

Monday: Donut holes or breakfast on a stick; cereal, toast, apple juice and peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, orange juice and mixed fruit.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with bacon, cheesy grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken and rice burrito or chicken sandwich; oven fries, fiesta black beans, pears and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Hamburger steak with gravy or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, green beans, apple juice and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Cheese sticks with marinara or hot dog; broccoli with cheese sauce, corn, cherry crisp and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or Barbecue pork on bun. Choice of two: cole slaw, cucumber/tomato salad; spinach, dried fruit mix, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or Pepperoni pizza. Choice of two: tator tots, candied carrot pie, spiced apples and mixed fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Jan. 28:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Student holiday.

Friday: Mini pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken sandwich or pizza; sweet potatoes, green beans and pears.

Tuesday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; broccoli, peas and peaches

Wednesday: Pork with gravy or pizza; mashed potatoes, baked beans and fresh fruit

Thursday: Student holiday.

Friday: Hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich; corn, diced potatoes and craisins.

All meals served with choice of milk.