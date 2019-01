“Killing the Cash Cow,” a 377-page novel written by Mat Matheson, of Emerald Isle, and published by W. Mitty Inc, of Emerald Isle, is now available at Amazon.com, Kindle eBooks, and directly from marble@centurylink.net. The story tells of a business start-up that was forced to move from Silicon Valley to Apex. Corporate game players clash with creative risk takers - a war between captains of industry and every other poor worker bee on the payroll.