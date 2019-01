Richlands Branch Library hosts “Meet the Author: Bill Brown” from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the branch library located at 299 S. Wilmington St. in Richlands.

The local author will present his new book “The Feds’ Folly: Who Stole $17 Trillion?” Social meet and greet will be at 5 p.m. with presentation at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Richlands Library at 910-324-5321.