Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Jan. 20:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Mini maple pancakes, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Breakfast sausage pizza, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: French toast sticks, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or Gen. Tso’s chicken with rice; stir fry vegetables, corn, and apple cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or shepherd’s pie; steamed carrots, black-eyed peas and pears.

Thursday: Chef salad or chicken nuggets; green beans, roasted potatoes and mixed fruit.

Friday: Pizza or cold cut sub; baby carrots, grape tomatoes and mixed berry cup.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of Jan. 20:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, juice, and pears.

Thursday: Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit and juice.

Friday: Student holiday.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or tuna salad; green beans, baby carrots, spiced apples and peaches.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or fish nuggets; corn muffin, green beans, baby carrots, applesauce and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza; corn, broccoli, baby carrots, peaches and fresh fruit.

Friday: Student holiday.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Jan. 20:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Student holiday.

Wednesday: Student holiday.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, juice and mixed fruit.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with bacon, cheesy grits, cereal, toast, juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Student holiday.

Wednesday: Student holiday

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken fajita or baked spaghetti. Choice of two: garden salad, green beans, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or taco with trimmings. Choice of two: carrot souffle, peaches and mixed fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Jan. 20:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Cinnamon bun, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Mini pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Sausage/egg biscuit or pizza; baby carrots, ranchero beans and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; sweet potatoes, turnips and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Corndog or spaghetti; cucumbers/tomatoes, peas and peaches.

Friday: Hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich; corn, diced potatoes and craisins.

All meals served with choice of milk.