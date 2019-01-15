North Carolina Senator, Tom Tillis (R) has co-sponsored the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. Is this the first time this type of bill has been created? No, in fact a version has been on the floor for the last few years for discussion and votes but always seem to fade away. The difference with this one? Simplicity. The document states that it is not creating a national standard for Conceal Carry and is not providing a National Conceal Carry Permit (like a Driver’s license). What this would do is allow people that have a Conceal Carry permit in good standing to travel to or thru states that have a Conceal Carry permit without fear of prosecution.

Right now a North Carolina Conceal Carry permit is accepted in 37 other states (I tell people to travel west or south but to avoid the North – like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut). If this passes and eventually becomes law, our permit would be allowed in any state that has a conceal carry permit. The problem? What if states add additional requirements, such as you can only have a .38 revolver with a 6” barrel. Is that possible? Sure it is, some states (or politicians within those states) are not on board and will certainly do whatever it takes to make this a difficult process if approved.

What does a North Carolina Conceal Permit allow you to do? First, it allows you to carry a firearm (unless posted otherwise) concealed and out of sight of others. Second, it is an unlimited purchase permit that allows you to purchase firearms from gun shops, gun shows or private sellers in the state of North Carolina without additional background checks or paper handgun permits.

In the State of North Carolina a person is required to take a class that includes time at the gun range, must be finger printed and submit an application at their local sheriff’s office for a complete background check. Generally 4-6 weeks later, if approved, the permit is ready for pick up. A person must be a North Carolina resident and 21 years of age or older. The exception to this rule is active military personnel that are stationed in North Carolina.

You cannot take a class or purchase a North Carolina Conceal Carry permit on line so save your money (people have been scammed by this over the last few years).

Like a driver’s license, the permit must be renewed (every five years). If a person fails to renew their permit before it expires, they will be required to take the class again so keep an eye on the expiration date. A conceal carry permit can be renewed up to four months before the expiration date. Call your local Sheriff’s office to find out if you need to schedule an appointment or if walk-ins are an option.

Remember knowledge is power and common sense laws should be simple to pass, but unfortunately ignorance will always be a hurdle.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.