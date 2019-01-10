Grab your checkbook because Girl Scout cookies sales start Saturday.

In addition to supporting local Girl Scout troops — and giving patrons a tasty treat — proceeds benefit projects headed by Girl Scouts in the community, according to a news release from Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines. Plus, cookie sales set young women up for future success — 53 percent of women entrepreneurs are Girl Scout alums. Girl Scout cookies are a tradition of the scouts that allow girls to develop their own skills, such as math, people skills and marketing.

According to Theresa Toney, troop leader of Troop 361 in Onslow County, the best part of cookie sales is watching the girls grow up. Many scouts, she said, will start out timid around strangers and be shy when it comes to pitching their product, but many of them grow out of it.

As they are guided by troop leaders and mothers to make change or handle money and reach their sales goals, Toney said the experience really makes a difference.

“I know it’s a box of cookies but it’s so much more than a box of cookies,” Toney said.

And as they gain more experience, she said many of the girls realize how much they are capable of.

“Whether that’s 20 boxes of cookies or 1,400 boxes of cookies, they get that number in their head and go for it,” Toney said.

Toney said much of the money from cookie sales is used for different community service projects. These include sponsoring children in need for Christmas and CPR training.

“I just like my girls to get involved in the community,” Toney said.

Several locations will host Girl Scout cookie sales Saturday, including:

Jacksonville Hallmark, 1250 Western BoulevardNapoli’s Pizzeria, 109 Sylvester St. in RichlandsDollar General, 2041 N.C. 172 in Sneads FerryFood Lion, 965 Old Folkstone Road in Sneads FerryVillage Ace Hardware, 2135 N.C. 172 in Sneads Ferry

For a complete list of booth locations selling through February, visit girlscoutcookies.org.