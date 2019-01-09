Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Jan. 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Mini powdered donuts, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Mini cinnamon waffles, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Apple frudel, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Corndog, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, sweet potato casserole and manager’s choice fruit

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, pinto beans, broccoli and peaches.

Thursday: Glazed drumsticks with breadstick, corn, baked sweet potato and mixed fruit.

Friday: Pizza, grape tomatoes, baby carrots and blueberry cobbler.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of Jan. 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, pears and juice.

Tuesday: Yogurt, cereal, fresh fruit and juice.

Wednesday: Pancakes, cereal, mixed fruit and juice.

Thursday: Poptart, cereal, peaches and juice.

Friday: Chicken and waffles, pineapple and juice.

Lunch

Monday: Cordog or grilled cheese sandwich; corn, peas, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or tuna salad; oven fries, broccoli, mixed and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Chilidog or barbecue pork rib on bun; baby carrots, garden salad, pears and peaches.

Thursday: Roast pork or grilled cheese sandwich; rice with gravy, green beans, black-eyed peas, sweet potato, mixed fruit and fresh fruit.

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza, corn, broccoli, peaches and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Jan. 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Donut holes or breakfast on a stick; cereal, toast, juice and peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, juice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, juice and mixed fruit.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with bacon, cheesy grits, cereal, toast, juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or chicken fajita. Choice of two: Spanish rice, peppers and onions, cheesy refried beans, apple crisp and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Corndog or toasted ham and cheese sandwich. Choice of two: green beans, oven fries, and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or chili con carne. Choice of two: baked potato, broccoli with cheese sauce, grape tomatoes, fruit juice, and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets and waffles or cheese sticks with marinara. Choice of two: spinach, corn, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or chicken sandwich. Choice of two: cole slaw, sweet potato souffle, fresh fruit and berry medley with topping.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Jan. 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Poptart, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Mini pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets or pizzasticks; peas, corn and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken fajita with trimmings or pizza; green beans, carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; broccoli, sweet potatoes and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Corndog or salisbury steak; mashed potatoes, turnips and peaches.

Friday: Hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich; baked beans, diced potatoes and dried mixed fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.