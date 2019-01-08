Well, at this year’s dealer show we were introduced to a new product that even surprised me. Mossberg, famous for their shotguns and rifles, has now introduced a pistol. I’m not sure how I feel about this.

The handgun that looks like a Taurus G2 PT-111 pistol, is called the Mossberg MC1 and is a single stack 9mm that takes Glock magazines. Even though this pistol is geared to complete with the Glock 43, it uses SIG sights. The trigger, which is about a 6 lb trigger pull, is flat, similar to the S&W shield. Could we be looking at a Frankenstein gun of 2019, I think so. The retail price will most likely be below the Glock 43 but at this time, we haven’t been given an MSRP. I will keep you posted.

Short shotguns for home defense are still a popular item at the trade show with more brands then ever. Mossberg, which started the 14” barrel trend with the shockwave, now has company with Remington Tac-14 and Charles Daly has the Honcho series that include .410, .20 and .12 gauge.

The AR-15 platform has been introduced to the .410 round in a big way. The look of the AR but the ease of use with the .410 ammo (popular in shotguns) makes this style rifle more user friendly for short distance hunters and target shooters.

Springfield 911 .380 pistol, a huge seller for the conceal carry gun owner, will now have a big brother when the 9mm version is released for sale this year. A popular, very light weight design, with good grips, good sights and a nice trigger, will be on the “want” list of a lot of gun owners once released.

Night vision binoculars, once too expensive for the average user, are now being produced and sold in the $50 range. For those of you that like to walk the beach at night or just look out into the woods, this is a must have item for some fun.

As the shows continue more new items will be introduced, with the largest presentations done at the Shot Show in Las Vegas during the end of January. I will keep you posted.

Remember knowledge is power and new items can be just what you need!

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.