Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Jan. 7:

Breakfast

Monday: Chicken biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Sausage/pancake on a stick, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Roasted chicken with garlic toast; green beans, garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger; broccoli, sweet potato fries and baked apples.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich; mixed vegetables, cherry smoothie and peaches.

Thursday: Beef taco with trimmings; corn, fiesta beans and fresh fruit.

Friday: Pizza; baby carrots, sugar snap peas, fresh fruit and happy birthday treats.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of Jan. 7:

Breakfast

Monday: Yogurt, cereal, fresh fruit and juice.

Tuesday: Chicken and waffles, peaches and juice.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, cheesy grits, toast, fresh fruit and juice.

Thursday: Blueberry muffin, cereal, applesauce and juice.

Friday: Chicken biscuit, mixed fruit and juice.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets or tuna salad; green beans, baby carrots, spiced apples and peaches.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or hamburger; oven fries, broccoli, pears and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup with grilled cheese sandwich or fish nuggets; spinach, mixed vegetables, applesauce and peaches.

Thursday: Roast turkey or grilled cheese sandwich; mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, corn, peaches and fresh fruit.

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza, corn, spinach, applesauce and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Jan. 7:

Breakfast

Monday: Donut holes or breakfast on a stick; cereal, toast, juice and peaches.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, juice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, juice and mixed fruit.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with bacon, cheesy grits, cereal, toast, juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken and rice burrito or chicken sandwich. Choice of two: oven fries, black beans, pears and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Hamburger steak with gravy or chicken nuggets. Choice of two: mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit juice and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Hot dog or cheese sticks with marinara. Choice of two: broccoli with cheese sauce, corn, cherry crisp, and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or barbecue pork sandwich. Choice of two: cole slaw, cucumber/tomato salad, spinach, dried fruit mix, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or pepperoni pizza. Choice of two: tater tots, candied carrot pie, mixed fruit and spiced apples.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Jan. 7:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Mini French toast sticks, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Chicken biscuit, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Pancake/sausage on a stick, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Chicken sandwich or pizza; sweet potatoes, green beans and pears.

Tuesday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; broccoli, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Pork and gravy with roll or pizza; mashed potatoes, baked beans, and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, carrots and fresh fruit.

Friday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; turnips, corn and dried cherries.

All meals served with choice of milk.