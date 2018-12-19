The search for a new town manager in Holly Ridge has effectively been suspended until the new year.

The Holly Ridge Town Council terminated their contract with Town Manager Carin Faulkner, who had been hired in January, following their Nov. 13 meeting, The Daily News reported.

At their December meeting, the council discussed their options and voted against making a decision on whether to use a recruiting company for their town manager search, according to Mayor Anita Dingler.

“We’re going to do a few workshops to define what the council is looking for in a manager,” Dingler said. “We just need to bring our thoughts together and have a collective thought as a whole council.”

The workshops, Dingler said, will start sometime in January or February.

According to Dingler, Heather Reynolds will continue to perform both the duties of town clerk and town manager and Tracy Martin, deputy town clerk, will be assisting with more town clerk duties to help her out.

