The Target Practice and Marksmanship Training Support Act is in the works and would be a win-win for everyone if passed. This Act would allow states to purchase lands to be used for target and recreational sports shooting with little to no cost to those who use these properties. Part of this package would drop the current 25 percent contribution a state would have to contribute to just 10 percent, making it much easier for states to purchase large tracts of undeveloped lands for our future generations.

One of the most vocal complaints about people who want to share recreational shooting activities with their young family members is lack of area to do so. Massive residential growth, especially in our area, has taken away vacant lands and replaced it with homes and more homes.

While looking for some great gift ideas this holiday season, remember ammo always makes a nice stocking stuffer. Whether you want to spend $3 or $30, there are tons of options out there. Not sure what ammo someone needs or likes? A gift certificate can do the job!

One of the hottest selling items right now is the Taurus Spectrum .380 pistol. This conceal carry handgun with an extended grip comes in a variety of colors including teal and white, teal and black, red and grey, black and grey. For a cost of only $199 they also have a $35 mail in rebate until December 31st.

The .22 long rifle ammo is available and plentiful, making the use of handguns and rifles as affordable as ever. A hot seller is the Mossberg 715P pistol (looks like a mini AR-15 with rails). This .22 pistol holds .25 rounds of ammo and has a red dot optic for additional accuracy training. At a cost of $299 this is a great gift idea.

Remember knowledge is power and training and practice are important to every gun owner.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.