It was looking like a nice picture to be had.

At dawn on June 19, the waning crescent moon would hang a hairsbreadth away from the bright planet Venus as both rose in the eastern sky.

The picture of the pair, I figured, would be made in Kure Beach south of Wilmington where the pair would appear above the Kure Beach Fishing Pier if I set up my camera at a nearby public beach access area a block south of the pier.

But as my luck would have it, clouds over the ocean obscured the moon and Venus until well into dawn — after they had risen to a point high above the pier.

Still, the pairing made for a cool shot.

It wasn’t the first or the last time the moon has appeared close to a bright planet. The plane of the moon’s orbit around Earth and the plane of the orbits of the planets around the sun generally coincide. That means the moon frequently appears near the brighter planets during its monthlong trip around Earth.

Since the exact positions of the moon and planets can be known well in advance, we need only to take a look at certain dates and times to identify which bright planet hangs near the moon. By "bright planets," I’m talking about those worlds that can be easily seen with the naked eye, namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

Amateur astronomers who closely follow the motions of the night sky usually know how to instantly identify the brighter planets in the night sky. For folks less tuned into those motions, the moon can conveniently point the way to the brighter planets.

Sometimes the moon can slide in front of these planets during an event called an occultation. The June 19 pairing of the moon and Venus had the moon hiding Venus but only for observers far to our northeast. Venus had reappeared from behind the moon by the time the pair rose for us in North Carolina.

Here’s a look at the July moon and the dates when it will visit bright planets in our night skies.

Since the bright planets now appear late at night or in the predawn sky, catching these groupings will generally mean getting up early.

• 4:30 a.m. July 5: The just-past-full moon will hang in the southwestern sky. The bright planet Jupiter will appear close to the moon’s upper left while a distinctly yellowish Saturn will appear to the upper left of Jupiter. The following morning at the same time, the moon will appear below Saturn and the three bodies will form a triangle.

• 6 a.m. July 11: That bright, reddish object to the moon’s upper left is the planet Mars. Mars is approaching a very favorable opposition in October when it will pass relatively close to us. A small telescope will reveal some of the larger Martian surface features during October and November.

• 5 a.m. July 17: Not quite a month after my June 19 beach picture of the waning crescent moon and Venus, the two bodies will huddle together again in the eastern sky at dawn. They will appear farther apart than they did back on June 19 but because they are the second- and third-brightest objects in the sky, they are guaranteed to turn some heads and create another compelling photo op. The bright star Aldebaren will shine close to the upper right of Venus that morning.

• 6:30 a.m. July 19: You’ll need a flat, distant eastern horizon with no obstructions and maybe a pair of binoculars to see this one. A hair-thin waning crescent moon will appear close to the lower left of the planet Mercury. Both the moon and Mercury will be to the lower left of Venus, which will stand higher in the eastern sky.

Even though these groupings of the moon and planets are entirely predictable, the weather on those special dates is not — at least for more than a day or two out. Don’t expect it to be clear on at least some of these select mornings.

Amateur astronomers can be superstitious and at the same time optimistic as they go about gazing at the night skies under off-and-on cloudy conditions.

Many believe that cloudy skies are directly linked to some nearby fellow sky watcher who has just purchased a new telescope, eyepiece or other astronomical accessory. It’s a relative association in that the more expensive the item is, the longer the stretch of cloudy, rainy weather will prevent seeing the night sky.

As far as optimism, I can’t remember exactly which Florida astronomy club it was that had the coolest club motto, but I’ll always recall the words.

"I think the sky is clearing now."

If you have a question about astronomy, send it to Backyard Universe, P.O. Box 297, Stedman, NC 28391 or email jhorne@fayobserver.com.