For more than three decades viewers of the Piedmont Triad news station FOX8 have enjoyed watching the Roy’s Folks segment as the stories of various local people are told in a creative manner.

Many, though, may not know that the man behind the camera is a longtime resident of the Arcadia community in Davidson County.

David Weatherly, a native of Hamlet, has worked as the producer of the feature segment since its inception in 1988, first with Roy Ackland as the reporter and later with Chad Tucker, who currently serves as reporter since Ackland retired in 2017.

Finding a hobby in photography as a young boy taking photos with a brownie hawkeye camera, Weatherly studied photography and journalism in high school while writing and providing photos to the school newspaper. He followed this passion for storytelling and began a brief career in radio broadcasting while working as a television stringer for CNN and ESPN, reporting on NASCAR.

"I never finished my (college) degree; I was too busy working," said Weatherly. "I was doing stories for CNN and ESPN when they first started. In fact, I spent time at CNN when they were in their infancy and Ted Turner was still living upstairs in the building in downtown Atlanta."

He continued in this work for a few years until leaving the journalism industry after marrying his wife Christie and moving to Davidson County in 1982. Storytelling was, however, a big part of who he was and in 1983 he began working for FOX8.

Weatherly believes his "knack" for storytelling is what led him back to journalism.

"I’ve just always loved photography, I love storytelling, always have," he said. "You either have a knack for it or you don’t. I see people a lot of times that come out of college and want to be a reporter or videographer and they finish after four years and don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You can’t learn a profession until you actually start doing it."

His creative way to tell stories has helped the Roy’s Folks segment succeed since its debut in 1988, winning Emmys and acclaim over the decades. The segment airs twice a week and tells the stories of interesting, often overlooked folks in local communities.

While you would think that at some point they would run out of stories to tell, Weatherly is not quite ready to sit the camera down yet. He follows the words of wisdom told to him by a longtime Lexington resident many years ago about retirement.

"One of my favorite people was a guy from Lexington who has passed away now named Harry Hartley. We did several stories on Harry through the years and one time when I think he turned 90 years old I asked him, ‘Well Harry, when are you ever going to retire?’ And he goes, ‘David, you know what, I don’t ever remember reading anything in the Bible about retiring.’ I’ve been very blessed by it and I don’t take that lightly at all."

Caleb Sink is a freelance writer for The Dispatch. He can be reached by emailing calebsink4@yahoo.com.