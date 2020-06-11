CARTHAGE — If you’ve been suffering from cabin fever and up for a weeknight road trip, then Tuesday nights at Maness Pottery and Music Barn in Carthage might be a good destination, especially if you enjoy good home cooking and lots of bluegrass music.

Its 79-year-old owner, Clyde Maness, started hosting musical gatherings in his home in 1974 on Tuesday nights.

"There wasn’t church on Tuesday night so it seemed like a good time," said the upright bass player.

With many musicians eager to pick with one another, the jam session soon outgrew his house so Clyde moved the musical gathering across the road, Highway 24-27, to his family’s pottery shop.

"My wife (of 60 years), children and daughter-in-law all turned pottery. My wife had cancer and we closed the pottery about five years ago," Clyde said, but the music continues, every Tuesday night like clockwork and has grown in popularity.

"We have more than 100 people on any given Tuesday night. It is much larger at Christmas."

Pickers, listeners and helpers start gathering in the afternoon and continue arriving until things wind down sometime between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., depending on the number of performers.

Clyde’s sister, Dot Boudin, 82, started helping her brother after her husband passed away in 1998. The weekly gathering begins with a covered dish meal where Dot serves food. Clyde prepares 12-14 pounds of pintos and 20 pounds of potato salad each week. There is no charge, but many of the attendees bring a dish or two to share and there is a donation basket.

"I usually have five cases of water, five cases of drinks, and 150 cups of coffee (ready on Tuesday nights)," the married father of four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren said.

"I hope everybody has a good time and keeps coming back," added Dot. "Different faces come in, some disappear, but others come in."

About 6 p.m., the music cranks up. Jam sessions form in the front section of the building. A little later, bands (both established and impromptu ensembles) take turns picking on the stage in the back of the building with Clyde sitting at the sound board running the audio system. Listeners filter in and fill the music hall. Dancers pack the narrow wooden dance area on the side of the stage, metal taps clacking loudly.

Some musicians are regulars. Others just drop by on occasion.

Guitar picker, Amon Garner, 89, confessed: "It is a good place to make music. I come most every Tuesday night. You feel a lot better going to a place like this. It makes me feel about 20 years younger."

Another regular participant is retired principal, Dr. Jim Brock, 78, of Carthage. Pointing to his D-28 Martin guitar, he admitted, "This is my retirement hobby. I’ve formed a circle of friends. Clyde calls me almost every day. I helped Clyde build his music hall."

"I’ve been coming since he started. He’s expanded the building twice. It’s good fun," added Doris Riddle.

John McNeal of Robbins has been attending since 1974. He has an arrangement with his father.

"My dad brings me. I drive him home."

Pickers range from teenagers to seniors. The Freeman family moved to North Carolina from Arizona.

"I was looking for live music," Justin, patriarch of the Freeman clan, said.

He found just what he was looking for in Clyde’s Barn. He brings his whole family. His 15-year-old son, Malachi, saws on the fiddle and his 14-year-old daughter, Amelia, chops the mandolin.

"I’ve grown up here," she stated. "I didn’t know what bluegrass was before I came here."

Burlington bassist, John Fogleman, chimed in. "Dad started bringing me when I was little. I grew up learning to play here. Clyde showed me a thing or two on the bass."

It is a good place for bands to gather, practice and perform. The Red Bluff Ramblers from Laurel Hill took their turn on the stage for a 30-minute set. Before them was a band that included another regular, Ted Lathan, a blind fiddler from Ellerbe. Following them was Uwharrie Ridge, a teenage band from Asheboro.

Kevin Richardson of Seagrove observed, "It’s truly the best place on the East Coast to jam."

"It’s the place to be on Tuesday night: good food, good music, good people," noted guitarist, Bob Dotson of Rockingham.

Herb Miller who moved from Illinois to Pinehurst and discovered Clyde’s Music Barn, added, "There are no words. You have to experience it. It’s the people that make it."

Reflecting on his memories of the Tuesday night gatherings, Clyde confessed. "100 years from now, I won’t be lonesome."

Riddle concluded, "I’m so thankful that he does it. I hope it never closes."

Clyde’s Music Barn is located at 10992 NC-24, Carthage, NC. Call (910) 948-4897.

Sandy Hatley is a music enthusiast who enjoys fiddles, vittles and fellowship.