Funding from the Gaston County Virus Relief Fund was granted to several Gaston County non-profits recently. Additionally, one small Gastonia business was granted utility assistance. In seven weeks of funding, $274,543 has been distributed into the community to assist with COVID-19 related issues.

Here’s a few highlights on how the grant money has being used:

Holy Angels: Located in Belmont, Holy Angels currently has 83 residents and 341 employees. Assistance from the Virus Relief Fund has helped to purchase masks, gloves, isolation gowns, hospital-grade disinfectant and more to protect residents and staff from COVID-19. “This grant is important as we are serving a most vulnerable population – children and adults who are medically fragile and who are more at risk,” said Anne Bogen of Holy Angels.

Christ Community Outreach Food Ministry: This organization serves more than 2,500 individuals regularly each month but Executive Director, Mary Webber, says that “since coronavirus, we receive calls for help every day.” The grant received will allow the Ministry to serve more individuals and families, not only providing food but toiletries and basic medications as well. They have been doing regular drive-throughs to assist those in our community who are in need.

Classroom Central: The organization used funding to purchase both hygiene items and school supplies for children to pick up from the Gaston County Schools Grab & Go sites. Beth Levine Cupp, Director of Development said, “this is important because when school is in session, students rely on their teachers to provide the resources they need to be successful in school and at home. While school is closed and kids are home, access to these supplies are critical to maintaining learning and self-esteem.”

Business show support: AB Carter and Owens Corning-Gastonia Plant recently made donations to the fund.

Making a contribution: Donations to www.HelpGaston.org can help continue funding to organizations that provide essential items and programs to help those in our community get through this crisis.

About the effort: The Gaston County Virus Relief Fund is a partnership between United Way of Gaston County, Gaston Community Foundation and City of Gastonia, with major support of the David Belk Cannon Foundation and First Gaston Foundation with additional funding from the Carrie E. and Lena V. Foundation.

Linda Slade is president of the United Way of Gaston County. She is providing weekly updates to Gazette readers on the Gaston County Virus Relief Fund.