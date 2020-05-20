July New Book List for West Davidson Public Library

Books: “Unsolved” by James Patterson, “Skin Game” by Stuart Woods, “Whispers in the Dark” by Rita Mae Brown, “The Friends We Keep” by Jane Green, “The Famer’s Bride” by Kathleen Fuller, “My Life as a Rat” by Joyce Carol Oates, “The First Lady” by James Patterson, “The Goodbye Café” by Mariah Stewart, “The Summoning” by Heather Graham, “Clash of Kings” by George R. R. Martin, “A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness, “Wherever You Go” by Tracie Peterson, “Hold on Tight” by Shelley Shepard Gray, “The Summer Guests” by Mary Alice Monroe, “Enemy Contact” by Tom Clancy, “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner, “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler, “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand, “A Family of Strangers” by Emile Richards, “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson, “The Sentence is Death” by Anthony Horowitz, “Unleased” by Diana Palmer, “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel, “Backlash” by Brad Thor, “Cross My Heart” by Robin Lee Hatcher, “Someone to Honor” by Mary Balogh, “Surfside Sisters” by Nancy Thayer.

Audios: “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler, “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner, “The Summer Guests” by Mary Alice Monroe, “A Storm of Swords” by George R. R. Martin, “Skin Game” by Stuart Woods, “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson, “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews, “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel, “The Kremlin Strike” by Dale Brown, “Such a Perfect Wife” by Kate White.

DVDs: “The Lego Movie 2”, “Second Act”, “Apollo 11”, “The Upside”, ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, “Isn’t It Romantic”, “Best of Lucy and Friends”, “Escape Room”, “John Wick Chapter 2”, “The NeverEnding Story”.