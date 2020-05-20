The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a call for artists in 12 Piedmont counties, including Davidson, to participate in ArtPop Street Gallery (ArtPop), which showcases artwork on billboards throughout the region owned by Lamar Advertising of Greensboro and Adams Outdoor Advertising of Winston-Salem.

Works by six selected artists, including five adult artists and one high-school senior artist, will be featured throughout the region during the 2020-2021 cycle.

“This is the fourth collaborative partnership between ArtPop, the billboard industry and our Arts Council,” said Randy Eaddy, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “Since 2016, a total of 15 artists have benefited through increased exposure and sales for their artwork. During this critical time, we are fortunate to have ArtPop to feature the work of regional artists in a way that makes art accessible to the public and benefits the artists and their careers.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; live in Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Stokes, Davidson, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham or Caswell County; and have an active website or location at which their art is sold. High school seniors who reside in one of the 12 counties and will be attending college for visual art in the fall may also apply without meeting the other criteria.

All works submitted for the ArtPop competition must be original works of art and fit a prescribed billboard format. No reproductions of copyrighted or other material will be accepted.

Area artists who wish to enter the ArtPop competition should visit www.intothearts.org/artpop to apply by noon on Monday, June 15. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the detrimental economic impact it has had on artists nationwide, the artist submission fee of $25 will be waived in order to encourage artists to participate. Only one entry per person will be accepted. Selected artists will be announced on June 30.

ArtPop Street Gallery was founded in 2014 and works with communities to support their local artists and promote their original works through the use of donated advertising space including on billboards, buses, news racks and airport terminals.

There are no guarantees on billboard locations, as they could be anywhere for any length of time. Billboard locations will rotate, and the length of display in any one place will vary depending upon availability in the market.

For more information on ArtPop Triad, visit www.intothearts.org/artpop. To see all of the ArtPop winners across the country, visit www.ArtPopStreetGallery.com.