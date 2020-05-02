The following students in the Cape Fear region have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

• Joshua Blackman of Fayetteville, University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

• David Williams of Cameron, Texas A&M University.

• Katie Heffner of Carthage, Queens University of Charlotte.

• Nathan Vandenberg of Raeford, University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

• Marisa McMillan of Red Springs, University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

• Benjamin Harvey of Southern Pines, United States Military Academy.

• Alexandra Whipple of Southern Pines, University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

• Maggie Hakas of Southern Pines, University of North Carolina at Charlotte.