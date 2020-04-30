The library lost one of its own last month. On April 17, Jymmye Keating, Cleveland County Memorial Library’s circulation desk supervisor, passed away after a long and incredibly brave battle with cancer.

A graduate of Shelby High School and Limestone College, Jymmye had been with the library for 30 years, beginning in December of 1989 as a part time employee.

She was on staff when the library underwent major renovations in the 1990s, and worked as a library clerk and in the circulation department for 15 years, and was also part of the library’s annual summer reading program until being promoted to library assistant and circulation supervisor in 2006.

In addition to running the circulation department, when CCLS joined the state wide NC Cardinal library consortium in 2011, she took on the job of resource sharing supervisor, processing all outgoing and incoming requests for materials from other NC Cardinal libraries.

She was also the point of contact for library volunteers and community service workers, and created the weekly schedules for circulation staff.

She was also passionate about the library’s garden, and her love of cooking inspired her to work with our director, Carol Wilson to launch the library’s new baking pan collection.

If you have ever requested a book or other item from another library, admired the flowers in the patio and garden area, or been helped by someone at the circulation desk, you have experienced, and benefited from, Jymmye’s work.

Moreover many have had the opportunity to chat with her over the years, and to experience her compassion, joy, and humor directly. We all have certain special memories of Jymmye, and we thought that sharing a few of them with you all would be a fitting tribute.

Library Director Carol Wilson: “After working with her for 30 years I feel like I have lost a family member. Jymmye exemplified the ideal of a true southern lady in her dealings with the patrons and the rest of the staff, and we should all emulate her in our service to the public.”

Assistant Director Jo Anne Owens: “I remember the time (former Children’s Librarian) Susan Melton and Jymmye offered to let the kids throw pies at them if they reached a certain goal in their reading. The event took place in the courtyard and by the end of it, Susan and Jymmye were covered in pie. Everyone loved it, laughing throughout, Jymmye most of all. She was just a great person and will be missed by all of us, patrons included. She always went the extra mile to help people.”

Librarian Linda Hooker: “Jymmye and I walked together every morning – she was my walking partner. Those walks and conversations created a special bond between us that I will cherish forever. Her courage and spirit in fighting her disease was incredibly uplifting and gave me an insight into how a person should live their life. I loved her, and will miss her.”

Library Clerk Che’ Tiernan: “Several years ago, I saw a Carolina blue pea coat on sale and was debating on whether or not I should buy it. Jymmye kept telling me that I needed to go ahead and buy it. In fact, she was really insistent, so I finally broke down and bought the coat. At Christmas that year, I opened my present from Jymmye and it was a scarf that she had knitted for me that matched my new Carolina blue coat. It was a complete surprise because I did not even know that Jymmye could knit. When I wear that coat and scarf, I will always remember my good friend Jymmye. I miss her.”

In a world that is too often all sharp edges and hard surfaces, Jymmye Keating was kind. She helped people, she grew astonishingly beautiful flowers, and she had sense of humor that could come out of nowhere and leave you in stiches.

Over the last year, as she underwent an almost continuous array of treatments for cancer, Jymmye demonstrated a grace that was truly sublime. When she lost her hair, she put on wigs of electric blue and pink and went about her day. When the treatments took their toll on her, she would take a day or two here and there, but most weeks she was at the library, her joy of life and sharp wit solidly intact.

She came to work because helping people helped her, and that was how she lived – every day. We miss you Jymmye, and our hearts and prayers go out to your family and friends. We’ll do our best to live up to the high bar you set for us.