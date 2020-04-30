Cleveland County Library System began its phased reopening on April 27, and in the coming weeks will be moving forward. As the situation with COVID-19 remains fluid, the library recommends checking its website at ccml.org, and social media, just in case it is forced to change plans. The library is offering the following services:

Curbside pickup: To request books, movies, and other materials, call Cleveland County Memorial Library at 704-487-9069, extension 3, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. You may request up to 20 items, including books, DVDs, and other materials. A staff member will check out the items you’ve requested to your account, place the items in a new (not previously used) plastic bag, and call you when they are ready to be picked up. When you arrive at the library to pick up your items, call from the parking lot, and remain in your vehicle. A staff member will place your items on a table set up outside our front doors. The bag containing your items will have your name on it. Once the staff member returns to the building, you may pick up your items. Place any items that need to be returned in the outdoor bookdrop. This will help reduce person-to-person contact.

Curbside printing services: The library is now offering free prints for curbside pickup.

Send the documents or emails you need to be printed to ccmlprint@gmail.com. You may submit up to 10 pages to be printed. For example, 10 copies of 1 page or 10 pages in 1 email. The library will process your request and have the printed pages ready for pickup the following day.

The library is only able to process black-and-white prints. If you submit a color document or photo to the printing service, it will be printed in black-and-white. As always, we are committed to protecting your privacy and your right to access information, but we request that no explicit pictures be submitted for printing. Thank you for your cooperation.

Reopening to the public: As of the time of writing, the library plans to reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, on its regular operating schedule. When reopen, various social distancing measures will be in place, including, but not limited to: six feet social distancing requirements, one-way aisles between the shelves, limiting the number of available public computers, and limiting the number of seats available at tables around the library. The library asks that patrons respect and follow these and all other safety measures to insure the health of staff and patrons. The library will also be continuing curbside services to help protect the most vulnerable of our patrons while still offering them access to our materials.