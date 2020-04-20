LEXINGTON — During Lynn Smith's decades of working as a paralegal in Lexington, her greatest joy has been the opportunity to build relationships with both legal professionals and clients. She cherishes each relationship within her community and enjoys meeting new people through her career.

Celebrating 35 years of working as an estate and real estate paralegal for the Lexington law firm Leonard and Bell, Smith began attending Davidson County Community College to earn an Associate's Degree in Paralegal Studies after she graduated from Lexington Senior High School. She graduated from college in 1981 and worked for another Lexington attorney before leaving to join the staff of Leonard and Bell in April of 1985. She believes her education, along with hands-on experience, helped her early in her career to become a capable paralegal.

"When I started, even though I had my degree, I was trained by some of the best paralegals in town, so I got the best of both worlds. I was getting the education, but the ladies that trained me had been doing their jobs for like 20 years," Smith said. "They (the college) have the book learning until you get your hands-on, but that really makes a big difference."

Smith said she most enjoys helping local people purchase new homes, refinance their homes, or assisting with estate administration.

"I've just always found it very interesting. What I do with real estate closings is nice because I help people get into their homes or if they're refinancing," said Smith. "When I do estate work, I become really close to people because I see them for like a year, and I always grow attached to them because I see them a lot through a very difficult time in their life."

Smith enjoys spending time with her husband of 40 years, Dan Smith, along with her son, Russell, and is known by her family and friends as a talented baker. She is also active in her church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she helped organize the prayer shawl ministry — a ministry that is close to her heart.

"My husband's sister had received a prayer shawl when she was dying of cancer, and I had never heard of that before," Smith said. "When I get tired, and the arthritis in my hands makes me want to quit crocheting, I get a letter from someone telling me how much the prayer shawl that I made means to them and what comfort that brings to them and that just encourages me to keep on crocheting."

From church involvement to her dedication at work, Smith is prepared to continue her service to her community, meeting challenges with the determination that helped and continues to help in her career.

"I embrace the new challenges," said Smith. "Sometimes, I may not like the changes, but I eventually learn them and go with them."

Caleb Sink is a freelance writer for The Dispatch.