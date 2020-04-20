“The music doesn’t stop when you turn the radio off,” Mom explained. And it kind of blew my 8-year-old mind. That’s how coronavirus isolation feels.

I waited in the car while Mom ran back into the house for something she’d forgotten.

She had turned the ignition switch of the hefty blue Lincoln off in the middle of Juice Newton singing “playing with the Queen of Hearts…”

She was back in a couple of minutes. She turned the key, the engine started and the radio sang again. I’d expected to hear the rest of Juice Newton’s chorus, “knowing it ain’t really smart,” but an entirely new song was on (probably by Hall & Oates).

I didn’t understand.

“The music doesn’t stop when you turn the radio off,” Mom explained. And it kind of blew my 8-year-old mind.

That’s how coronavirus isolation feels.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Fayetteville Observer at fayobserver.com/subscribenow. Follow fayobserver.com/topics/coronavirus for more coronavirus coverage.

When the world does resume her regularly scheduled programming, I’ll want to pick up where I left off — looking forward to March Madness and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ opening night and Easter Sunday egg hunts with family.

But the time for those things has passed.

It’s fitting that my home office desk faces a window. I’m watching the days go by, watching the world move along, watching a mama bird feed her babies, watching the weeds grow.

I’m in here, longing for a charcuterie board from Blue Moon Cafe, a cold Bright Light Brewing Co. Apricot Blonde in the sun at Segra Stadium, a shopping day, a cut and color, a seat at a table among friends.

I never took those things for granted. I appreciated them as much in the past as I will in the future. I’m aware that the things you love most or just the things that offer a glimmer of happiness, can end in a blink.

But those things haven’t ended. They’re only on pause while time keeps slipping by.

It doesn’t stop when you turn the radio off, either.

It doesn’t stop when the background noise in your brain goes quiet.

You might even notice it more.

We’ve stepped off the treadmill of our everydays and that has given us a new perspective. We might see a more clear definition of what’s truly valuable. We might be surprised by what we can do without. We might feel lighter, more free when we step outside of a world of comparisons and expectations and, well, stuff.

But we can’t indulge in our newfound perspective because we know the cost. Even if we unplug and look away from headlines, we feel that dark, shapeless presence.

It will define this era.

We, too, will define this era.

Will we demand change? Will we be kinder? Will we think about what we’re eating? Will we spend more of our money in locally owned shops and restaurants? Will we accept harmful behavior? Will we plan better?

The pandemic has given us a hard reset and how we choose to re-enter the world will make a difference.

This is a big teaching moment. What’s your takeaway?

When you tune in again to find the frequency has moved on without you, what will you do?

Sunday Life editor Monica Holland can be reached at mholland@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3518.