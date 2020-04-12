As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread about the world, and the U.S. public health officials suddenly asking us to practice social distancing, it may be difficult to make regular trips to the grocery store.

Turning to non-perishable foods is a great option for keeping your kitchen well stocked.

What is non-perishable food?

Non-perishable food items are those with a much longer shelf life that does not require refrigeration. Typically, non-perishable foods include canned goods, dry goods and dehydrated foods.

According to the Canned Food Alliance, there is consumer uncertainty about whether canned foods are healthy. Despite this perception, they can be a nutritious, accessible, convenient, affordable and flavorful option. Non-perishable foods are comparable to cooked, fresh and frozen varieties in their nutrient content. Fruits and vegetables in any form and canned, fresh, frozen, dried and 100-percent juice provide important nutrients for a healthy diet.

How can you use non-perishable foods available at the grocery store?

• Canned tuna, chicken and salmon can be used in many main dishes. Choose tuna packed in water over oil to lower the fat content.

• Canned beans, green chilies and mushrooms can be used in casseroles and dips.

• Canned vegetables can be used in soups, stews and casseroles.

• Canned beans are a good protein source and can be used in main dish recipes.

• If canned beans are not available, try dried beans. Read the label as they will need to be soaked before using. This must be done on the stovetop, not in a crockpot.

Soak the dried beans in water for at least five hours (some recommend soaking the beans for at least 12 hours). Discard the soaking water which will contain leached out toxins. Rinse the beans and cover them with fresh water. Boil the beans (rapid boil) for at least 10 minutes. It is then safe to add the beans to the slow cooker and proceed with the recipe.

• Canned tomatoes and tomato products are a flavorful addition to soups, stews or casseroles.

• Canned fruit can be used in fruit salads, parfaits and other desserts.

• Granola bars, cereal bars or trail mix make a healthy snack.

Other non-perishable items to stock in your pantry can include:

• Boxed pasta

• Boxed grains

• Boxed cereals

• Oatmeal

• Shelf-stable milk and juices- refrigerate after opening

Food safety tips for canned foods

While canned foods are nutritious and easy to prepare, it is important to handle them safely in order to avoid food poisoning and other health concerns.

• Store canned foods wisely. Keep them in a cool, dry place where temperatures are below 85 degrees.

• Before opening the can wipe the top off with soap and water, and rinse off the lid prior to opening the can.

• Once the can is opened the food must be treated as fresh food. For maximum flavor and nutrient value from canned foods, it is best to refrigerate products immediately after opening. Store food in airtight containers in the refrigerator to retain taste and nutrient quality. Never store food in the original can with foil over the top of it.

• Canned food retains its nutrients for up to two years because the can is completely sealed, and the food inside is cooked and stored in a vacuum.

• Do not buy a can if it is badly dented. A small dent won't cause the food in the can to deteriorate. However, if there is damage to the seams where the metal is joined at the top, bottom or side it could become contaminated by the air and bacteria.

Think about the meals you'll be cooking this week, the ingredients you'll need to buy and what you already have in your kitchen. The best tip to follow during this time is to “Cook down your pantry.” Start your menu planning by looking at the ingredients you already have and creating meals around these.

Tech-savvy cooks may enjoy the many useful meal-planning websites and apps. Some examples of helpful websites are www.fridgetotable.com and www.supercook.com. These websites let you list what items you have on hand and gives you recipes for those items.

Jeannie M. Leonard is the Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for Randolph County, N.C. Cooperative Extension.