Some people may be saying, “How can we celebrate anything in the midst of a global pandemic?” Our news media is full of headlines that have affected our normal and comfortable lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic:

-----“WHO Declares Virus Crisis Now a Pandemic.”

-----“Coronavirus Causes Shutdown of National Sports Events.”

-----“Coronavirus: Economic Impacts’ Expected.”

-----“Hospitals and Nursing Homes Issue Visitor Restrictions.”

-----“Stores See Longer Lines, Some Shortages from Hoarding.”

-----“The Stock Market Has the Highest Losses in Many Years.”

-----“The President Extends Travel Bands and Closes Borders.”

If you reflect on just these few headlines, you can see this pandemic is affecting every area of our lives: recreational, social, travel, financial, economic, political, and medical to just name some of the main areas. Just think, one small unseen, microscopic virus is causing a catastrophic impact, not only on our nation but upon the whole world. How can we possibly celebrate in this environment?

First of all, have you reflected upon where God is in these events that are affecting every area of our lives? Just maybe it is time we prioritize what is important and re-evaluate how we live our lives. We should ask ourselves, “Are we doing the important things?”

Secondly, we know this attack is no surprise to God, because He is on His throne and is totally in charge of EVERYTHING. Perhaps we should take this time also to ask, “Is God trying to get our attention, since our nation seems to be drifting further and further away from Him?

Secularization is so prevalent in our nation that we often don’t even acknowledge God for who He is in our national or personal lives. We don’t even pretend to give credence to the Word of God as our main source of wisdom and morality, or believe He reveals Himself to us through His Word. What is the answer?

In the midst of this pandemic, the Christian denominations are entering into the celebration of the most important and life-changing event that has ever happened in our world; the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Yes, the resurrection of Jesus was the most pivotal event that has ever affected our lives. It too was a catastrophic event, but a great one. Once again, we have an opportunity to acknowledge the God who is omnipresent (present everywhere all the time), omnipotent, (unlimited, authority and power) omniscient (complete awareness, insight, and understanding). Surely a God who has all these attributes is The One we can trust with our lives and give Him our allegiance, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Perhaps now is the time to fall on our face before the Lord (pray) and ask Him to send a revival to our lives and our nation.

On Friday, March 15, President Donald Trump called for a National Day of Prayer for our nation. Anne Graham Lotz, on her website, responded with a great prayer for our nation and confession of our national sins. I will just quote here several of the national sins she confessed for our reflection.

-----“I confess our foolishness of denying You as the one, true, living God, our Creator to whom we are accountable, living as though our lives are a cosmic accident with no eternal significance, purpose or meaning.

-----“I confess that we have allowed the material blessings You have given us to deceive us into thinking we don’t need You.

-----I confess that we have succumbed to the pressure of pluralism in our desire to be inclusive so that we honor other gods as though You are just one of many.

-----I confess that we have become one nation under many gods, divided and polarized, with license to sin and justice that no longer follows the rule of law.

-----I confess to believing that the prosperity of our nation is because we are great while refusing to acknowledge that all blessings come from You.”

This should be enough for us to realize, that during our Easter season, we should take the time to turn our hearts and lives toward God, confessing our national and personal sins, and asking God to “heal our land.” Yes, I believe God is trying to get our attention and as one of my friends said, “He has mine.” How about you? Can we truly give our praise to our God during these days of the celebration of His resurrection, even though we are in the midst of the most difficult event ever to invade our country in our generation? Hopefully, your answer is yes! Lord Jesus, have mercy on our nation and heal our land!

