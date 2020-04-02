Due to the temporary closing of the Gaston Spay/Neuter Clinic and reduced services at Gaston County Animal Shelter, Shelter Pets to Go! will temporarily publicize pets for adoption on a limited basis. In some cases, as happened last week, pets which are with rescue groups may be publicized.

“Just as all of us want to get back to normal, SPTG! cannot wait to continue helping pets get adopted from our local shelter,” said Nancy Foltz director of the program.

As of Tuesday, March 31, there were no cats at the shelter, through efforts by rescue groups and the Shelter rescue coordinator, Phyllis Ettell. There were 37 dogs, however. To see the dogs available, go to: https://bit.ly/3dMmNKL

UPDATE: Juniper, the Shelter dog from last week, was rescued, making a total of 405 pets which Shelter Pets to Go! has helped. The cats, Patches, Farley Granger, and Yo Yo are still available to be adopted from a private rescue group. To meet any of the cats, call Jill at 704-577-1475 or Nancy at 704-616-4904.

GASTON COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

Beginning Friday, March 27, the shelter commenced limited operations through Thursday, April 16.

Gaston County has implemented a Stay at Home order to decrease the transmission of Covid 19 in the community. The shelter is adjusting its operations during this time and is subject to change.

What does this mean?

1. The gate to the animal shelter will be closed at all times through Thursday April 16. This time is subject to change. All tags renewals can be mailed to PO Box 479, Dallas NC 28034. all late fees waived during this time.

2. The shelter will not accept owner surrender animals during this time.

3. The shelter will not have any shelter dog walking in the park during this time.

4. If you find a stray, contact non-emergency dispatch at 704-866-3300 or call 704-922-8677 to schedule a time.

Animal Adoptions: Interactions will be limited to noon to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, by appointment only.

Those interested in adopting a pet should complete the adoption questionnaire at https://bit.ly/3awyEuq and an employee will contact you once the questionnaire has been approved and notify you of a time for interaction with the available pets.

Make sure to bring your drivers license with you and limit the number of people who come to the shelter.

Rescue partner pick-ups: All rescue groups will work with the placement coordinator to arrange a time for pick up of rescue pets. You will sign the required paperwork outside of the animal shelter building (inside the gate) and the animals will be loaded up into your vehicle. Please make sure you have the required collar, leash and appropriate carrier/crates for the animals available at the time of pick up.