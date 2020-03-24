While the world deals with last-minute changes, travel bans and cancellations because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s nothing new to the military community. The rules enforced on everyday civilians are the rules we’ve lived by since our spouses signed up to become modern-day heroes.

Our lives are built to remain fluid and keep us prepared. Recently, hundreds of soldiers were deployed in less than 72 hours. Lives were drastically changed in the blink of an eye. For our safety as spouses, there are areas where we live that we’re highly recommended to stay away from. Some countries, boundaries and areas we are not allowed to visit.

The last-minute cancellations due to late-night jumps and mandated orders made effective immediately have kept soldiers from being with family and friends. Soldiers have been missing birthdays, graduations, weddings, and even the birth of their children.

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the world, I hope that this is a moment where everyone can not only empathize, but also learn a very important lesson.

Don't allow the circumstance to control you.

"Things turn out the best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out," said college basketball coach John Wooden. We can't control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond. Military spouses cherish every moment we have to love our families and to be there for others. We've learned the only way to get through the tough times is together.

