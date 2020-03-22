Uwharrie Drive is a collaboration of five teenage musicians from Randolph and Montgomery counties. Individually, they have made great strides in playing acoustic music and now collectively, are making a name for themselves in the bluegrass community.

Jake Goforth, a Troy 13-year-old, is certainly grabbing a lot of attention, including from the likes of Rhonda Vincent.

“Bluegrass music is alive and well. So exciting to have Jake Goforth join us on stage to display his love of traditional bluegrass music. The future of bluegrass music is in great hands!” was Vincent’s Facebook post on a video of Troy’s 13-year-old guitarist, performing with the celebrated musician and her band in Asheville for Bluegrass First Class last month.

Milton Harkey of MRH Bluegrass Productions, promoter of the Asheville event, relayed, “This young man reminds me of the pickers of yesteryear. As a young teenager, they were good pickers and singers. Jake is as well. They studied bluegrass and learned how the music is played. Jake does the same. Jake Goforth is playing to standing ovations while innovating within the pillars of bluegrass music ... He very well could be the next big star in bluegrass music."

The Uwharrie Charter Academy eighth-grader expressed his gratitude at such high praise.

“I think that video has brought a lot of attention to my music and I’m grateful for that,” he said.

The 3-minute video of Goforth picking and singing with Vincent has over 60,000 views on Facebook and is still being shared by bluegrass music fans worldwide.

The musical prodigy is one of the five members of Uwharrie Drive. The others are two members of the Stills Family of Asheboro (16-year-old fiddler, Kayleigh, and 13-year-old banjoist, Noah); and two of theirr Uwharrie Ridge School classmates (13-year-old mandolinist, Ethan Davis, and 14-year-old bassist, David “DJ” Francis).

Uwharrie Drive recently competed during the 95th Annual Star Fiddlers’ Convention at East Montgomery High School in Biscoe this month. With many talented musicians in the competition, young Kaleigh Stills won first prize in the fiddle category and Goforth took home the $100 Up and Coming Bluegrass Talent.

“I was very excited when they called my name, as first place fiddle at Star,” said Kayleigh, who is in the 11th grade. “I competed amongst some very talented fiddle players, so it’s very flattering. One of the judges came to me, after the convention was over, and complimented my playing, which made winning extra special!”

NC Bluegrass Association President, Vivian Hopkins, who was on hand for the talent contest, praised Uwharrie Drive.

“It’s exciting to watch them work together,” she said. “They're setting the bar high for other upcoming young musicians.”

Musical roots

The five youth have very different musical inspirations and roots that have led them where they are today.

Kayleigh explained how she started in music.

"When I was 4, I saw Samantha Snyder (of the Snyder Family) play fiddle at Sunset Theatre. I thought that was amazing that she could do that.

“The very next day, my dad and I went fiddle shopping and bought my first fiddle. I began fiddle lessons, and playing with my family as the Stills Family Band. We have traveled, and played at a lot of different churches, private parties and other venues.”

Her younger brother, Noah, said he “started playing music pretty much since I was born. I started playing the fiddle at 15 months. I received my first banjo for Christmas when I was 4, and I started taking lessons when I was 5. Playing the fiddle just didn’t click, so I picked the banjo and it felt right so I have stuck with it ever since.”

Ethan shared his induction into the genre and his connection to the Stills family.

“I started playing bluegrass early December of 2019 when I was influenced by a great guy named Edward Stills (Kayleigh and Noah’s dad). He had me start chopping on a mandolin, and he would always play bluegrass in the car. I started learning songs and jamming with others, which helps to learn. From there, it has brought me pure joy and fun with great friends.”

DJ got his start on the bass a little later. “I started playing about a year ago because I felt a connection to bluegrass music. Everything just fell together and I blasted off from there.”

Each youthful musician has his her own special influence in the genre, too.

The lone lady in the band said, “My favorite females in bluegrass consist of Allison Krauss and Rhonda Vincent. I love their vocals. Both have impacted my music.”

Noah’s hero is a North Carolina banjo picker. “The person I look up to most is Terry Baucom (also known as ”The Duke of Drive“). There is always drive when he is playing. That is what I like about bluegrass the most, is the drive!”

Ethan pointed to Shawn Lane “because of his great mandolin playing and his great vocals. He plays in an awesome bluegrass driving band called Blue Highway. I love Russell Moore due to his great voice and guitar playing. I also love Junior Sisk. All of his songs have a great beat, as well as good rhythm and drive. I also love his vocals!”

DJ added, “My biggest musical influence in playing bass would have to be Roy Huskey Jr.”

“I was watching Dan Tyminski’s videos and decided that I wanted to play,” Jake said.

One of his music instructors, Greg Luck of Mt. Gilead, arranged for Jake to meet his real-life guitar hero. Not only did he meet Tyminski, he also got to play the musician’s guitar, and has since performed with him on stage numerous times.

Tyminski, best known for his rendition of “Man of Constant Sorrow” in the 2000 film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” praised his number one fan.

“Jake Goforth is the type of young player that will help secure the future of traditional music. His prowess was apparent at an early age and every time I see him he continues to get better and better. The future of bluegrass will surely be safe in the hands of young talent like Jake.”

When talking about their future, Uwharrie Drive has set themselves some lofty goals. Both Stills siblings desire to perform on the Grand Ole Opry.

Noah added, ““I hope I can aspire to be just half as cool as the Duke of Drive someday!”

“I want to succeed playing bluegrass and try to make a good positive impact on myself and others while expressing my talent and playing with my friends,” said Ethan. “I also want to do the best I can to keep bluegrass alive and well. Everyone loves bluegrass. Many just don’t realize it yet.”

“My future goals are to keep getting better, and progress, and continue to grow in the bluegrass community. I don’t play bluegrass for the money, because if I did, then I’m pretty far in debt!” joked DJ.

Goforth is keeping it simple. “I hope to travel and play for the rest of my life.”