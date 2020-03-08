Sunday

Mar 8, 2020 at 12:07 AM


The following marriage licenses were issued by the Randolph County Register of Deeds for the week of Feb. 17-21:


Feb. 17: Daren Marvin Cox and Mindy Lynette McPherson


Feb. 17: Kristopher William Griffin and Lindsay Rae Kearns


Feb. 18: Breanna Jean Shuster and Brenda Galarza


Feb. 18: William James Heath and Renata Emilia Andrade Moreno


Feb. 19: Christopher Alan Arrington and Debra Denise Brown


Feb. 20: Keyton Wayne Roach and Beverly Gail Russell


Feb. 20: William Malcolm Cameron III and Sherry Lea Lemmons


Feb. 20: Adam Ralph Modlin and Chrissy Deann Carter


Feb. 20: Justin Taylor Smith and Ariel Renee Wallace


Feb. 21: John Tyler Leonard and Alexis Blue Bridgette Gray


Feb. 21: Kisshi Lee Sams and Glenda Gale Gerner


Feb. 21: Jonathan Fitzgerald Freshwater Jr. and Teresa Anne Hamilton


Feb. 21: Seth William Allen and Kayla Elizabeth Clark