Wednesday

Feb 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM


Treat yourself to a special evening with Alamance à la Carte.


On Friday, March 27, talented volunteer chefs who provide and prepare food will be paired with gracious hosts in some of the most beautiful and interesting homes in Alamance County.


Each gourmet menu lists the number of guests served, and they will be accompanied with wines especially selected to complement each dinner. The community is invited to peruse these menus and select the dinner they find the most intriguing.


The cost of the evening’s festivities is $85. All proceeds benefit Alamance Arts.


Guests will be welcomed on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. with a reception at the Captain White House, when they will learn the name of their chef and their host. Dinner will be served beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the host home.


Beginning Thursday, March 5 at 9 a.m., reservations will be accepted for entire tables and must be made in person at Alamance Arts in the Captain White House, 213 S. Main St., Graham.


A drawing will be held at that time to determine the order in which reservations are made. No need to arrive early, the luck of the draw will determine the order. Those arriving after the 9 a.m. drawing will be served on a first-come basis. Be sure to have alternate menu selections for your group, should your first choice be taken. Groups can choose tables of 8, 10 or 12.


On Monday, March 9, remaining menu selections will be available for individuals, couples and smaller groups. Seating is limited.


Reservations must be accompanied with cash, check or credit card for the full amount.


Call Alamance Arts at 336-226-4495 with questions.


HOSTS


Anne Patterson and Missy Kirkpatrick


Bob and Liz Thompson


Bob and Marlene Carter


John and Kim Love


Mac and Stephanie Williams


Mike and Cindy Touloupas


Susan Hearn


Robert and Katie Boon


Bruce and Nan Shields


Dennis Wilson and Patti Shaffer


Othman and Bonnie Rasheed


Chefs this year


Brian Bailey ACC


Mary Faucette and Susan Hearn


Paula Lowe


Washington Duke Inn Chefs


Lynn Heller- DaVinci's, Othman Rashed


Celia Sims, Shelia Touloupas


Martine and Bill Gomery


Bob and Marlene Carter


John and Kim Love


Scott Keener


Marg Cobb


***


Menu #1 Classic Delights


APPETIZER


Profiteroles with Salmon Mousse


FIRST COURSE


Escargots Bourguignon


SECOND COURSE


Salad Verte with warm cheese on toast


MAIN COURSE


Beef Wellington with Haricot Verts


DESSERT


Grand Marnier Soufflé


Dinner for Eight


***


Menu #2 A Few of My Favorite Things


FIRST COURSE


Charcuterie of Meats, Cheeses, and Smoked Seafood


with Accompaniments


Wine: Cremant de Bourgnone from the Burgundy Region, France


SECOND COURSE


Salad of Marinated Shrimp and Crabmeat over Mixed Greens


Wine: Pinot Grigio from the Valdadige Region, Italy


THIRD COURSE


Pan Roasted Duck Breast with Green Peppercorn Sauce over


Dried Cranberry and Toasted Pecan Wild Rice accompanied by


Sautéed Asparagus and Honey Roasted Carrots


Wine: Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, United States


FOURTH COURSE


Noble’s Bread Pudding with Cognac-soaked Currants


and Caramel Sauce


Wine: Riesling from Columbia Valley, United States


Dinner for Ten


***


Menu #3 Classic New Orleans


PRE-DINNER DRINK


Hurricane


APPETIZERS


Grilled Sausage


Marinated Shrimp


SOUP


Fried Oyster Maque Choux


MAIN


Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta


DESSERT


Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce


LAGNIAPPE


A take home treat


Dinner for Eight


***


Menu #4 Grecian Delight


APPETIZERS


Spanakopitas


Stuffed Grape Leaves


Ouzo Shots


MAIN


Braised Lamb Shanks served with Greek Salad, Orzo Greek


Style Green Beans and Homemade Pita Bread


DESSERT


Assorted Greek Pastries with Greek Coffee


Ouzo


Dinner for Eight


***


Menu #5 Middle Eastern Feast


APPETIZER


Medjool Date with Roasted Almonds


FIRST COURSE


Roasted Eggplant with Tahini Sauce


SECOND COURSE


Red Lentil Soup with Traditional Spices & Grilled Pita Croutons Garnished with Parsley and Paprika


MAIN COURSE


Beef Tenderloin Kofka with Gold Potatoes Seasoned


with Traditional Spices and Tahini Drizzle


Served with an Arabic Salad of Tomato, Cucumber, Lemon, and Parsley


MAQLUBA


Description: Maqluba is a traditional Chicken Dish cooked with rice to absorb all of the delicious flavor of the cooking chicken. The dish is inverted to display the mound of aromatic rice with tender meat underneath. This is served family style on a large platter.


DESSERT


Kanafeh-Traditional Palestinian Dessert of


Shredded Filo Dough Crust and Sweet Cheese Filling


Roast Cardamom Coffee


Dinner for Twelve


***


Menu #6 Farm, Fork, and Fish


Spring Inspired Food and Wine Tasting


Gorgonzola Cheese, Pears, and Toasted Walnuts


On Belgian Endive


Paired with a Dry French Champagne


Greek Inspired Shrimp


With Feta Cheese, Sundried Tomatoes, and a Lemon Pan Sauce


Paired with a Sauvignon Blanc


Salad of Local Strawberries and Field Greens


With Aged Gouda, Toasted Pecans, and a Strawberry Vinaigrette


Paired with a Provincial Rose


Lump Crab Cake


With a Creamy Dill Sauce and Roasted Asparagus


Paired with a Buttery California Chardonnay


Locally Sourced Grilled Petit Filet Mignon


With a Brandy Peppercorn Sauce, French Potatoes Dauphinoise,


and Spiced Carrots


Paired with a Bold Cabernet Sauvignon


A Trio of Desserts


Chocolate Pots de Crème with Kirsch-infused Whipped Crème


Macerated Local Cherries


Bourbon Caramel Cheesecake


Served with Coffee


Dinner for Ten


***


Menu # 7 A Welcome to Early Spring


AMUSE BOUCHE


FIRST COURSE


Maine Lobster Tail, Molasses Glazed Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Citrus Sabayon, and Vandouvan Kashi


SECOND COURSE


Asparagus Soup, Black Pepper, Goat Cheese, Lemon Oil, Crisp Prosciutto,


INTERMEZZO


Dragon Fruit Sorbet


THIRD COURSE


Spring Mixed Greens, Pistachios, Raspberry Gel, Butter


Crackers, Honey Greek Yogurt and Rose Petal Vinaigrette


FOURTH COURSE


Lamb Loin, Flageolet, Garlic Risotto Croquette, Roast


Cauliflower, Pearl Onion Brulée, and Thyme Pan Jus


FIFTH COURSE


Rhubarb Semifreddo, Lemon Olive Oil Sponge, Candied


Almonds, Blood Orange Gelée, Strawberry Gel, Candied Zest,


MIGNARDISE


Dinner for Ten- Tables of Four and Six


***


Menu #8 The Hollywood Regent


STARTERS


Pink Peppercorn Pomegranate Martinis


Caviar Deviled Eggs


Iced Oysters with Bitter Lemon Vinaigrette


DRESSED UP BOWTIES


Farfalle Pasta with Scallops, Scallions, Black Olives,


Oranges, and Mint


TORN ESCAROLE SALAD


Pancetta Crumbles, Spicy Croutons,


and Apple Butter Dressing


THE KOBE


Coffee Rubbed Kobe Fillet of Beef Roasted Domino Potatoes, and Charred Asparagus


RED VELVET WAFFLES


With Biscotti Berry Crumble and


Vanilla Almond Dollops


Dinner for Twelve, Two tables of Six


***


Menu #9 Havana Flavor


APPETIZER


Frijoles Negro with Mini Cuban Sandwiches


SALAD


Ensalada de Espannogos al Limon


MAIN COURSE


Relleno de Carne


Camarones Criolla over Yellow Rice & Peas


DESSERT


Flan Al Chantilly


Churros with Rum Chocolate Sauce


Dinner for Eight


***


Menu #10 A Dinner with Friends


APPETIZER


Warm Date with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto Cheese Wafers


SOUP


Zucchini Vichyssoise


MAIN COURSE


Chicken with Figs, Herbed New Potatoes and Haricots Verte


with Hazelnuts and Dill


DESSERT


Warm Chocolate Cakes with Crème Anglaise


Dinner for Eight


***


Menu #11 Catalonia Cuisine


CHARCUTERIE BOARD


Serrano Ham, Manchego Cheese, Honey,


Marcona Almonds, Pickled Mustard Seed


AMUSE BOUCHE


King Crab, Beurre Noisette and Caviar


APPETIZER


Beef Barbacoa, Pickled Peppers and Goat Cheese Espuma


SOUP


Cauliflower, Truffle, Chives


SEAFOOD COURSE


Octopus, Chick Peas and Chorizo


SALAD


Arugula, Fennel, Pear, Lemon, Pine Nuts, Olive oil and Grilled Cracker


MAIN COURSE


Hanger Steak, Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts


DESSERT


Breton Shortbread, Raspberry and White Chocolate


Dinner for 12