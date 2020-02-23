Marvin Carson, of Graham, will be 23 on Saturday.

And his granddaughter, Kristy Carson Proffit of Burlington, will be 9.

They share a Leap Day birthday, so in actuality, Marvin will be 92 and will be Kristy will be 36.

Although Leap Year only occurs every four years, they still celebrate together every year.

“This year, I’m hosting a cookout at my house,” Kristy said. “This year, we’re going big.”

When Kristy was born, Marvin put a red rose beside her bassinet. It’s a tradition he has continued ever since.

“We still do it every year,” said Imogene Carson, Kristy’s grandmother. “He always has referred to her as a special birthday gift.”

Marvin and Imogene Carson lived in Lone Star, S.C., before moving to Alamance County in 1957. They have one son, Dean, who lives in Haw River; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Kristy has a younger sister. Their mother, Kim Carson, died on Nov. 24, 2017.

When Marvin was growing up, his family didn’t celebrate his birthday every year, only during the Leap Year.

“When I would ask or wonder why my brothers and sisters had a birthday every year, my mother would just say I was special,” Marvin told the Times-News in 1996. “It would give me something to look forward to.”

Kristy and Marvin also were both born on a Wednesday.

“Several years apart, of course,” Kristy said with a laugh.

The Carsons have kept the newspaper article featuring Kristy’s birth announcement in the St. Matthews, S.C.’s Calhoun Times. Area newspapers documented the event as well.

Kristy said that as a child, “nobody had the slightest idea what Leap Year was. I liked it as a kid because it always made me the youngest person at my school. And then as a teenager, they would always ask me, ’what day do you celebrate your birthday, if it’s not a Leap Year?’ And I would always tell them that we celebrate on Feb. 28 by either cooking dinner or going out to eat as a family. But when it’s a Leap Year, we really celebrate.”

Marvin retired from the National Guard and he retired from GKN in 1990, after 19 years.

Kristy is a certified medical assistant who has worked with Duke Wound Management Clinic for 14 years. She also is a licensed massage therapist with Bodyworks Massage and Wellness Center in Burlington. Kristy and her husband, Justin, live in Burlington.

Marvin has had some cognitive impairment issues recently, but said he is looking forward to the celebration on Saturday.

“We’re going to have a great time,” Kristy added. “We keep it pretty simple with friends and family.”