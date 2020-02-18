There are many new plant introductions to become familiar with this season. This year’s recurring theme is dwarfed. It seems we are never satisfied, wanting plants to be smaller and smaller, presumably so we can fit more of them into our gardens.

Flirt Nandina is a reasonably new cultivar with bright red new growth foliage. This plant has a low growing habit of 2-feet tall and 2 1/2-feet wide. It has been known to be used as a ground cover, is a perfect plant to cover slopes and grows best in part shade. The older foliage has a lovely blue-green color and pairs well with a gold mop cypress plant.

Mojo Pittosporum is a tough plant. First thing everyone needs to know is that it is deer resistant. This is a variegated plant, that grows well in morning sun to part shade. Pittosporum has so many uses from great foundation plantings to hedges. Mojo has a salt tolerance making it a good plant for any coastal gardens. In addition to the attractive glossy green and yellow foliage, the small white flowers bloom each spring and have a delicious orange scent to them. This compact shrub grows 3-feet tall and 3-feet wide.

Let’s talk about some new hydrangeas. The “Cityline” series of hydrangeas is new on the gardening scene. Though the PH level in our acid-loving soil will produce blooms that lean towards blue, these big leaf macrophylla hydrangeas come in some pretty enticing colors.

There are several versions of them, with names like “Venice,” “Mars,” “Rio” and “Paris.” These are very dwarf plants ranging in size from 1 to 3 feet. Even more appealing are the incredibly strong stems that hold the flower up straight.

If you are determined to grow a violet Cityline “Venice” Hydrangea, these plants are great container plants. And they never need pruning.

One of the most popular in the “Cityline” series is ‘“Cityline Paris.” All of these hydrangeas are very compact, but they bloom with gusto. Known as being very petite, they bloom in green and red blossoms that mature to hot pink over time. The rich big leaf foliage is mildew resistant. Grown in Zones 5 through 9, the plants like full to part sun. The best part is the plant’s maximum height is 3 feet and a width of 1 to 2 feet. This makes it the perfect shrub to tuck into the front border for some color.

As far as color goes, “Rio” favors a cobalt blue, while “Mars” has bi-color blooms that take on pink or deep violet tones, depending on the acid in the soil. Remember, no matter where you live, you can grow a pink, red, or purple hydrangea. You just have to do it in a container. You simply must own at least one Cityline Hydrangea.

The last new plant on my list is the Distyliums ”Swing Low,“ introduced by First Editions. Distyliums are basic evergreen foundation shrubs that fill any needs around the garden based on the cultivar you choose. ”Swing Low“ is the shortest of all, coming in at an impressive 2 feet. This plant can be used as a ground cover. Most distyliums are as tall as 3 to 4 feet. The foliage of these plants is an evergreen lush blue-green in color and is densely packed, making it a highly desirable plant.

Linda Cobb is a master gardener who lectures, teaches, and does garden design in South Carolina. She can be reached at 864- 574-8493 or email her at lindacobb@charter.net.