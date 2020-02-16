Everyone wants to have a successful cattle operation. Raising quality livestock that you can sell and make a profit, producing quality hay, and keeping that bank account in the black is what we strive for. We all have our own ways of doing things and no matter how good we are, we can always improve what we do on our farms.

One thing that you need to think about, is what you want to do or accomplish on your operation this year. Look back at last year and evaluate the past year. Think about things you would have done differently? Maybe there were some things that you wanted to do and planned to do but just never got around to it?

Take some time and process those things then come up with some sort of plan for the current year to help you be more profitable.

What is your current market for your operation, are you satisfied with it? Do you sell right after weaning and send them straight to the sale barn? Or maybe market them through some sort of alliance or group or finish them out and sell meat? There are numerous ways to market livestock and all have their own advantages and disadvantages. Finding out which what works for your own operation is the key.

Soil testing will tell you the fertility of the soil and allows you to calculate a blend of fertilizer and know how much to put out. This can help in eliminating the chance of putting too much out and wasting money. Forage samples can help you plan out what hay to feed and to match different hay to nutrient requirements of your livestock and if you need to supplement with higher nutrient feeds sources.

Keep a tally of your expenses and incomes to monitor profit and cost of production on your operation. If you notice expense costs that seem high, think of ways that you could decrease that cost.

Managing your land, forage and feed supply is the best place to be more efficient and profitable. How you manage these factors will decide how much hay you have to use or purchase and if you have to use other feed sources. Grass is by far the best feed choice for the money.

You always want your livestock to have the highest quality hay you can get. Wet moldy hay is not good, and it has lost many nutrients that it had at harvest. Storage is the biggest issue with nutrient loss in hay. The University of Tennessee has research showing the percent of nutrient loss of hay through common types of storage methods.

Hay Barn, 5%

Stacked off the ground and covered, 8%

Net wrap, 23%

On the ground and covered, 29%

Uncovered on the ground, 37%

The majority of nutrient loss is through ground contact. Over time, a simple hay shed will pay for itself, but if the resources are limited, at least get the hay off the ground and covered.

Animal health is important and can lead to losses and unwanted expensive. Prevention of diseases and illness as well as keeping a daily check on your livestock can save your livestock and money down the road. Catching and treating different issues and illnesses early on, makes it easier to treat which saves money and allows that animal to recover healthier and quicker. Prevention though vaccination, deworming and biosecurity can keep your herd healthy and thriving.

The last tip to consider, is that nonproductive animals cost money. If your females are not producing offspring, they need to be culled. Culling and replacing a percentage of your livestock every year is also a good idea to think about to gain better quality livestock.

No operation is perfect, and something can always be done differently or better, and there is no one correct answer in agriculture. You have to find what works best for your operation.

If you have any questions about anything or want to discuss something in more detail, please contact me. I am happy to help with anything on your operations.

Adam Lawing is the Livestock Extension Agent for Randolph County-NC Cooperative Extension. Contact him at 336.318.6000 or adam_lawing@ncsu.edu.