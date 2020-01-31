Laura Tolbert More Content Now

If you enjoy steak and eggs, you don’t have to go to your favorite diner. These two recipes are easy to prepare for weekend mornings, and you can wear your robe and slippers!



Eye of round steaks are super thin and cook quickly! In fact, they were ready at the same time it took me to scramble the eggs. The steak is coated with Canadian Steak Seasoning. The eggs have a great flavor with the addition of shredded pepper jack cheese to the eggs.



Sunday Morning Steak and Eggs

• 1 1/2 to 2 pounds eye of round steak

• 1 to 2 tablespoons Canadian Steak Seasoning

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil



Liberally sprinkle steak with seasoning. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add oil and when it shimmers, carefully add steak to the skillet. Lower heat slightly. Let steak cook 1 to 2 minutes, then flip using tongs and cook for 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove from heat while you cook eggs.



For the eggs:

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 4 eggs, lightly beaten

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/4 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

• 1 tablespoon half-and-half



In a medium skillet, over medium-low heat, add the butter. Add salt and pepper to beaten eggs, and then pour eggs into the skillet and adjust the temperature to low. Using a rubber spatula or a wooden spoon, slowly and gently stir eggs as they cook. Midway through the cooking time, add the shredded cheese and continue gently stirring. When the cheese is melted, add half-and-half and stir to combine. Remove from heat.

Serve with hash browns and biscuits.



Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

I love Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. So imagine the flavors of seared rib-eye steak, sautéed onions and peppers, layered with provolone cheese inside a two-egg omelet.

The ingredients listed will make two filled to the brim omelets. Adjust the amounts up or down by halving or doubling for the number of omelets you’re preparing.

• 3/4 pound rib-eye steak, sliced as thinly as possible against the grain

• 1/2 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1 small green bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 4 tablespoons butter, divided

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 4 eggs, lightly beaten

• Splash of water

• 2 slices Provolone cheese



Using a very sharp knife, thinly slice the rib-eye steak across the grain, and then the onions and peppers. Set aside.



In a medium skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter on medium-high heat until the bubbling has stopped. Add onions and peppers to the skillet and lightly salt and pepper. Cook, occasionally stirring, until vegetables have softened. Remove the vegetables from the skillet into a small bowl and set aside.



Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the same skillet and increase heat to high. Add rib-eye to the skillet, lightly salt and pepper and quickly cook the steak. Remove from heat while you prepare the omelets.



To a small skillet, add 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-low heat. While butter melts, whisk together two eggs with a splash of water and salt and pepper.



Slowly pour the eggs into the skillet and do not stir.



As the bottom of the eggs begins to set, gently raise a small portion of the eggs on one side and allow some of the uncooked eggs to run underneath the cooked part.



Now it’s time to gather up your courage and flip that omelet! If you can’t gather up enough courage to flip the omelet, carefully turn the eggs over using a spatula.



Add half of the rib-eye steak on one-half of the eggs. Add a slice of the provolone cheese on top of the steak. Top with half of the peppers and onions. Using a spatula, fold the other half of the omelet over the filling. Carefully slide from the skillet onto a plate.



Repeat with the remaining ingredients to prepare the second omelet.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.