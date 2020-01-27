Q: How old should a kid be to begin weight training? I have a 9-year-old who does push-ups and sit-ups before going to bed and wants to do more. Is that too young?

A: Exercise is good at any age. That’s why plenty of parents take their infants to places that organize movement patterns for parents and their 6-month-old kids like Gymboree was years ago. It establishes motor movement patterns prior to the walking stage and teaches parents how to exercise with their children.

In your case, you have a highly motivated boy who is exercising on his own now and wants to do more. That’s outstanding. Take advantage of that before he gets drawn into video games. He doesn’t need to train more than two days a week in an organized training system. The definition of weight training is adding additional resistance to natural movement patterns. He isn’t going to do heavy weights.

The rep range for him should be at least 10 reps per set. The higher reps establish neural patterns and as additional resistance is added, muscular growth occurs. Resistance doesn’t have to be a standard weight equipment. It can be any type of combination of weights and bands and possibly some machines.

The use of machines would depend on what he would fit into properly. Start with core exercises other than sit-ups, since he is already doing those. Expose him to a broader variety of exercises that will challenge him and continue to pique his interest in training.

Single leg hips presses are a good exercise to combine with lunges. These work both his muscles and balance. Squats, holding a dumbbell are excellent. Barbell bench presses and pulldowns are a super combo for his upper torso.

Standing shoulder presses challenge his whole body and side laterals. Then he could finish with curls and press downs. After weights, be sure to stretch. It’s an important habit to develop along with weight training.

Resistance training is fine for young kids as long as it’s not too intense, too long and is challenging and fun. Don’t expect to see tremendous physical changes in young kids, but they will get stronger, more flexible and more explosive in the sports they play. After puberty begins, the physique changes occur. God bless and keep training.

Daryl Laws is a certified personal trainer and owner of Body Unlimited Inc., 325 Holly Hill Lane, Burlington, NC 27215.