Angie King, minister at Mercy & Grace Ministries in Burlington, said she always had a vision for helping her community. After she met William Riley, the vision became a reality.

One night while picking up dinner at Skid’s for herself and her husband, King noticed a man who was digging in the dumpster looking for food. After speaking with the man, Riley, she knew she had to help.

“I just wanted to do something for that community. I bought him supper that night and he got in the truck with me and we’ve been friends ever since,” she explained. “I got him that night, but he went back to Greensboro. We’d go down there; we took him food and stuff. Then I realized how bad it was in Alamance County so we just started putting things together, figuring out how to do it.”

Riley has since stuck by King’s side, helped her launch and spread the word of Mercy & Grace and hit 117 days sober as of Jan. 13. After 40 years of drinking, Riley speaks proudly of his sobriety.

In May 2019, Mercy & Grace found an official home, taking up residence at 260-D West Davis St., Burlington, in the Davis Street Plaza.

“It’s right here in the middle of it,” King said.

Mercy & Grace is an all-male ministry open to anyone who needs it.

“This is a non-judgmental zone. I don’t care what you look like. If your hair is pink, purple or polka dots, it does not matter to us what’s on the outside. God does not see the outside anyway, he sees your heart,” King said.

“There’s a lot of different people involved in this ministry from all walks of life,” she added.

The ministry holds church services Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and hot food is served every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The building’s donation center takes any and all donations including clothing for all ages, furniture, books, toys and more.

All donations are distributed for free to those in need with zero paperwork needed. The donation center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, though King said volunteers are almost always there. There’s also a kids’ play room with toys to take home, a computer, shower and laundry machines that visitors can use.

“I’ve always had this vision,” King said. “We do a lot of stuff here. We just want to help the community.”

Mercy & Grace Ministries also brings in peer counselors, helps people get on Medicaid or qualify for Section 8 housing, and is trying to set up programs to bring in medical staff for blood pressure checks and a GED prep program.

As the cold months continue, King said Mercy & Grace offers white flag surrender, where people experiencing homelessness can sleep in the church when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

King also is a proud supporter of the recovery efforts at Mercy & Grace.

“Everybody else that has come in has stayed and got themselves together. The statistics are really good here for completion of recovery. The majority of them are alcoholics or have had drug problems and recovery has been really good here,” King said.

“When she named this place Mercy & Grace, that’s exactly what it is,” Riley said.

The ministry has a zero alcohol tolerance policy to keep members on the right track and out of trouble.

All operations at Mercy & Grace Ministries are donation funded. For the hot food prep, several church members pitch in to buy groceries, all the food pantry and donation center contributions are given to the church and any monetary donations that come in help cover the rent for the space. All the people that put in work at the church do so on a voluntary basis and no one receives a paycheck.

Mercy & Grace is currently in need of donations to restock their food pantry, which King said is “pretty slack,” as well as donations of blankets and winter coats. Monetary donations are always accepted to cover the rent, which has been a struggle for the ministry.

“God always makes a way. When you do good, he blesses,” King said. “We just try to do a good thing.”

To contact Mercy & Grace Ministries, call the church at 336-524-6677 or Angie at 336-512-8778. Donations can be dropped off at 260-D West Davis Street, Burlington.

