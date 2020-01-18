Fundraisers, meetings and community events

Fresh Start 2020: Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Redeemed Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 918 Person St. Medical, educational and financial counselors make presentations. $30 fee includes light lunch and refreshments.

Low Income Energy Assistance: Applications for Cumberland County residents will be taken through March 31, or until funds are exhausted, at the Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For Saturday outreach locations and times, call 910-677-2821.

Youth Growth Stock Trust Grants: United Way of Cumberland County is accepting applications for grants awarded to local programs, initiatives, schools and scholarships that specifically benefit Cumberland County youth. For questions, call 910-483-1179 ext. 228. To apply, go to unitedway-cc.org/apply-for-grants/

Broadway MLK Celebration: The Town of Broadway will celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at Cameron Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, 309 Vernon St. Keynote speaker is Elder Devonte S. Wilson, the 75th president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina.

Fairmont MLK Program: Jan. 20, noon, Heritage Center, 207 S. Main St., Fairmont. Keynote speaker is Hoke County Commissioner Harry Southerland.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast: Jan. 20, 8 a.m., Crown Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the Crown box office, WIDU radio station, Owens Transmission, SpeediPrint and several area churches. fayettevillemincouncil.org or 910-797-5879.

Child Trafficking Program: Jan. 23, 6:30-8 p.m., Hay Street UMC, 320 Hay St. The program is presented by the Child Advocacy Center; Traci Klein, executive director of True Justice International, is the presenter. Free event; please register at cachumantrafficking101.eventbrite.com.

CFRT Winter Studio: Cape Fear Regional Theatre’s winter studio classes begin in February for ages 4 and older. Registration for summer camp is also open; take advantage of early bird pricing. For more information about any of these classes, visit cfrt.org.

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Volunteer Opportunity: The Museum of the Cape Fear is in need of volunteers to lead tours, greet visitors and assist with special events. An orientation session is Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. To learn more, call 910-500-4243 or email leisa.greathouse@ncdcr.gov.

Happiness Yoga: Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m., Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. Dr. Amudhan Jyothidasan will speak about the heart and ways to help prevent heart disease. 910-867-0070

Yolanda Burse Art Exhibit: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fuller Recreation Center, 6627 Old Bunce Road. A collection of mixed media art with a Black History Month theme.

Dancing Stories: Feb. 1, 2 p.m., Museum of the Cape Fear, 801 Arsenal Avenue. April Turner will perform in this Black History Month program. 910-500-4243.

Sweet Tea Shakespeare: Auditions for 2020 spring and summer performances will be Feb. 1 at Capitol Encore Academy, 126 Hay St., by appointment only. To register, complete an audition form at sweetteashakespeare.com/auditions. For more information, call 910-420-4383, ext. 700.

Project Support Grants: Applications for project support grants from The Arts Council are available to 501(c) non-profit agencies. Visit theartscouncil.com/psgrant for more information about eligibility, funding categories and deadlines. Organizations are strongly encouraged to log on to the online portal to view the full application.

Moore County Literacy Council: Adult One-to-One tutor training begins Feb. 5. Volunteers are required to attend orientation and all four sessions. Call 910-692-5954 or email terry@mcliteracy.org or donna@mcliteracy.org to reserve a seat.

Beekeeping for Beginners: An eight-week course at Sandhills Community College begins Feb. 6. Classes are 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Van Dusen Hall. Seating is limited, early registration is encouraged. Cost is $75. 910-695-3980

College Fair: Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Avenue. Attendees meet college representatives from historically black universities, hear from college students, attend college planning seminars and learn about scholarship opportunities.

Given Travel Series: Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m., Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Scott Mason of WRAL-TV’s Tar Heel Traveler shares his experiences, shows special places he’s visited and talks about his new book.

Gathering at Given: Feb. 13, 3 p.m., Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Topic is “American Heart Month.” Free.

Carolina Spring Home Expo: Tickets are on sale for the Carolina Spring Home Expo, Feb. 21-23 at the Crown Expo Center. Purchase online at CapeFearTix.com, by phone at 888-257-6208, and in person at the Crown Complex Box Office & Leisure Travel Services located on Fort Bragg.

Holly and Ivy Mardi Gras Dinner: Tickets are on sale for the Feb. 25 dinner at Holly Inn in Pinehurst. Tickets are $125, available at ticketmesandhills.com. For information, call 910-295-6022.

Temple Theatre Season Reveal: Limited tickets are on sale now for Temple Theatre’s 2020-21 season reveal and fundraiser in March. Tickets are $50; reverse raffle winner gets $2,500. templeshows.com or 919-774-4155

Volunteer Opportunity: The Airborne and Special Operations Museum is seeking volunteers to work with Visitors Services and to help with special events. If you are interested, contact Laura Monk at 910-643-2775.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region is in need of volunteers in multiple areas; community center, shelter kitchen, administrative. To become a volunteer, email Michael.lembo@uss.salvationarmy.org, all volunteers must be able to pass a background check and clear all training.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

Platelet Donors Needed: Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center needs blood platelet donors. Donated platelets must be used withing five days, creating a need for donations each week. The Blood Donor Center is located at 3357 Village Drive, Suite 150, across from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department. For more information or to make a donation appointment, call 910-615-3305.

Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. A background check is required. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

The Habitat ReStore: 3833 Bragg Blvd., accepts donations of reusable and surplus building materials, furniture, appliances and household items, then sells them to the public, funding the construction of affordable housing in Cumberland County. Call 910-920-4657 for more information and to schedule pickup of donations. Volunteers are welcome. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Charlene Gomez at cgomez@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944 ext. 209.

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

