The Rev. Warner and Glenda Doles and family have made a Christmas tradition of building gingerbread houses with the grandchildren.

The couple’s daughter, Julie Freeman and her family hosted two little brothers from the Ukraine for a month. The boys are ages nine and 12 and speak no English so family members used translator apps to communicate.

“After a few days of seeing, tasting, laughing and being loved in a wonderful Christian home, they excitedly joined in on learning our traditions,” said Glenda Doles. “Neither of the boys had ever seen or heard of gingerbread houses so it was wonderful to watch them work alongside our grandchildren.”

She encourages more families to consider hosting children from the Ukraine and other countries.

“It is expensive and tiring but brings so much joy to the host family and especially to the children,” she said.

The brothers flew back to Ukraine on Jan. 11 to return to one of many orphanages in that region.