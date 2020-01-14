GREENSBORO — Well Spring Solutions is offering three caregiver education events in January and February.

Memory Fitness: 10:45 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 21 in the Well Spring Group’s third floor conference room, 3859 Battleground Ave., Battleground Office Park. This licensed program by the UCLA Longevity Center focuses on the four Brian Healthy Lifestyles found to lower risk for dementia — physical conditioning, stress reduction, healthy diet and mental exercise and cognitive training. The $20 fee includes the 12 sessions, workbook handouts and the book, “2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.” Call 336-553-9358 or 336-545-4245 to register. Scholarships available upon request.

Winter retreat for family caregivers: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24, The Spears Family YMCA, Gator Conference Room, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Rd., Greensboro. Caregivers will take part in chair yoga, groiup discussions and a presentation about the health benefits of essential oils. Space is limited; registration is required and can be made by at www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.

The Empowerment of Planning Panel Discussion: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, The Lusk Center, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave. Elder law attorney Dennis Toman of the ElderLaw Firm; financial adviser Bill Roach of Whichard Roach & Associates; and community outreach specialist April Herring of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro will participate. Register online at www.well-springsolutions.org/registration. Refreshments will be served.

If care is needed for your loved one during this time, arrangements must be made one week prior to each event. For more details on these events, contact April Franklin at afranklin@well-spring.org or 336-553-9358.