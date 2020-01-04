Fundraisers, meetings and community events

Low Income Energy Assistance: Applications for Cumberland County residents will be taken through March 31, or until funds are exhausted, at the Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For Saturday outreach locations and times, call 910-677-2821.

Happiness Yoga: Jan. 4, 9-11 a.m., 352 Devers St. Dr. Ovie Appresai will speak on GERD. 910-867-0070

Gathering at Given: Jan. 9, 3:30 p.m., Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Celebrate Robert Burns’ birthday with poetry and historian Dr. George Birrell.

Ferrellgas: Through Jan. 10, Ferrellgas is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves and putting them in the hands of less fortunate members of our community. Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the Ferrellgas office at 3210 Raeford Road.

To Prune or Not to Prune: Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-noon, Robeson Cooperative Extension, 455 Caton Road. Lumberton. Explore the science of pruning shrubs and trees. 910-671-3276

Cumberland County Genealogical Society: Jan. 11, 1 p.m., Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane, in the Local & State History Room. Discuss family history research tips and methods with other interested researchers.

Public Health and Homelessness Forum: Jan. 13, noon-1 p.m., Cumberland County Health Department, third floor auditorium, 1235 Ramsey St. Topic is MLK: Day of Action. Dr. Jennifer Green will speak. RSVP to Willie Williams at 910-987-0217.

Given Travel Series: Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Join chef-photographer Warren Henry Lewis as he takes you on a journey to Iceland.

Winter Reading Program: The Cumberland County Public Library winter reading and activity program continues through Jan. 15. Call 910-483-7727 or visit your local branch library for details.

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Cumberland County Retired School Personnel: Jan. 13, 10 a.m. at the Educational Resource Center, 396 Elementary Drive. All retired school employees are invited, and new members are welcome.

Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown: The Child Advocacy Center is accepting applications for individual and group acts for its March show. Application forms, performance guidelines and sponsor forms are posted on the Child Advocacy Center’s website, CACFayNC.org. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

CFRT Winter Studio: Cape Fear Regional Theatre’s Shrek day camp begins Jan. 20. Winter studio classes begin in February for ages 4 and older. Registration for summer camp is open; take advantage of early bird pricing. For more information about any of these classes, visit cfrt.org.

Moore County Literacy Council: Adult One-to-One tutor training begins Feb. 5. Volunteers are required to attend orientation and all four sessions. Call 910-692-5954 or email terry@mcliteracy.org or donna@mcliteracy.org to reserve a seat.

College Fair: Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Avenue. Attendees meet college representatives from historically black universities, hear from college students, attend college planning seminars and learn about scholarship opportunities.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region is in need of volunteers in multiple areas; community center, shelter kitchen, administrative. To become a volunteer, email Michael.lembo@uss.salvationarmy.org, all volunteers must be able to pass a background check and clear all training.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

Platelet Donors Needed: Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center needs blood platelet donors. Donated platelets must be used withing five days, creating a need for donations each week. The Blood Donor Center is located at 3357 Village Drive, Suite 150, across from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department. For more information or to make a donation appointment, call 910-615-3305.

Childbirth and Infant Care Classes: FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital's Women & Children's department offers classes on childbirth, infant care, breastfeeding and new siblings at various dates and times, including evenings and Saturdays. For information, registration and course dates, call 910-715-2275. Parents-to-be in the second or third trimester can register for a tour of the Women and Children's Center by calling 800-213-3284.

Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. A background check is required. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

The Habitat ReStore: 3833 Bragg Blvd., accepts donations of reusable and surplus building materials, furniture, appliances and household items, then sells them to the public, funding the construction of affordable housing in Cumberland County. Call 910-920-4657 for more information and to schedule pickup of donations. Volunteers are welcome. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Given Outpost/Book Shop: The Given Outpost/Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, in historic downtown Pinehurst, is available for evening rentals. The beautifully restored building is perfect for meetings, parties or gatherings. Visit giventufts.org/outpost-event-rentals or contact Lisa Richman at 910-585-4820 or lisa@giventufts.com. The book shop also accepts gently used books. Donations may be tax deductible; receipts given.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Charlene Gomez at cgomez@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944 ext. 209.

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

