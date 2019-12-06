The Religious Notes column is published every Saturday to highlight special religious services (fundraisers go in the Calendar). E-mail information to living@the-dispatch.com. Notes must be submitted by noon Wednesday to run the following Saturday. Notes will run no more than two times prior to the event.

Becks Reformed: 2845 Becks Church Road, Lexington, will hold a Central Davidson Community Christmas celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Canaan United Methodist: 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Wallburg community, will hold “Song of Joy Christmas Cantata” by the sanctuary choir on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m..

Center Hill Baptist: 3759 N.C. Highway 8, Lexington, will present the choir’s “A Christmas Program” on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the 10:30 a.m. service. Students to present two stick dramas for Christmas program at 5 p.m. combined with Christmas candlelight service.

Union Grove Baptist: 2295 Union Grove Road, Lexington, will hold “Christmas, By the Book” cantata on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at 6 p.m. Info: 336-764-2103.

Yadkin Star Baptist: Deacon Ray White will give his initial sermon on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.