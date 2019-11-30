Saturday Extra Poetry: Remember Me
by Sgt. 1st Class (ret.) R. Lee Linebarger
Remember me now as I was then
Remember me when I left
Proud and full of life,
Remember me in my innocence
Before life came in and skewed who I was
Remember me, the one who left
To go and defend.
Remember me before I fell
My blood spilt
That freedom did not die.
Remember me who was your son
Your daughter, a husband, a wife.
The mother of children
A father to little ones
Remember me, politicians
When you give your speeches
To be re-elected.
Remember me and those like me
That did not come home.
Remember me and my brethren
Laying in Arlington’s fields.
Remember me Mamma, Daddy,
Your child who has died
In our nation’s defense
Remember me, Mothers and Fathers
Who said “not mine”
Who said “let some other’s”
Remember me when you see my family cry
Remember me when your family gathers
That I will not be with mine.
Remember me at Christmas, Thanksgiving,
All holiday gathering in between.
Remember me when you complain
Of job hours you are working
Or of taxes you pay.
Remember me when you eat a hot meal
In a warm dry place.
Remember me when exchange
Presents and gifts.
Before you complain that you did not get
The one thing you wanted,
Remember me,
Who only wanted a warm blanket,
A warm meal, a moment of respite
Remember me as I stand guard
Watching over you and yours.
Remember me when you see your children,
Grandchildren too when they are born,
That I saw mine born from afar -
A picture in a letter of a beautiful baby
A boy, a girl.
Remember me on Memorial Day,
Veterans Day as well,
On all days you value your freedom
That me and my comrades defend for you.
Remember me,
Protesters that spit on me,
Burn our flag on hallowed ground,
That me and my comrades died to defend
Your First Amendment Right
To do so without fear of retaliation,
Without fear of respite.
Remember me,
Those who would boast
That I died and defended
Yet you have given little
To keep our nation free and alive.
Remember me,
The one percent that has defended liberty
That has given our lives that all should be free
That all should sleep in peace tonight.
Remember me
When a folded flag, triangle in shape
Is presented to my kin,
Three volleys fired over my grave,
The somber tune of “Taps” is played.
Remember me the one who said
If not me, then who, who will defend?