Explore a mysterious land full of adventure, friends, and foes at Flat Rock Playhouse’s production of “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.”

The classic childhood tale is on stage through Nov. 17, celebrating the strength of family, bravery and faith.

C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” begins with Lucy, Susan, Edmund, and Peter arriving in the countryside to escape the dangers of World War II. One rainy afternoon, during an innocent game of hide and seek, they discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to the incredible fantasy land of Narnia.

Trapped in eternal winter by the White Witch, Narnia and its inhabitants are lost. The children must come together and stand up to evil if Narnia is ever to see goodness and light again.

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe features a cast of local young performers, working professionals, and families.

For this production, more than 100 people auditioned resulting in a cast of 61 individuals that range in age from 6-65, includes a 47 families, and represents more than 24 schools: Etowah Elementary, Atkinson Elementary, Fern Leaf, TC Roberson High School, Flat Rock Middle, Hendersonville Middle, Hendersonville Elementary, West Hendersonville High, Glen Arden Elementary, Clear Creek Elementary, Liberty University Online, IC Imagine, Rugby Middle School, Glenn Marlow Middle, Asheville Middle, Bunbury Institute for Higher Learning, Hillandale Elementary, Bruce Drysdale, East Henderson High, Mountain Community Elementary, Polk Middle, Vance Elementary, and French Broad River Academy.

Performances are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 - $28 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.