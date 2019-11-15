For one week each December, the Carolina Baptist Association in Hendersonville is as busy as the North Pole with volunteers taking on the duties of Santa and his elves.

Just as their northern counterparts make sure each girl and boy receives a toy at Christmas, the Baptist Association volunteers make lists and check them twice. They then do everything in their power to make sure needy children in Henderson County have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.

“It’s amazing how God works,” said volunteer Gloria Nock. “We come up with a lot of stuff. You just see miracles in front of your eyes.”

Nock coordinates the annual Bethlehem Toy Store at the Baptist Association. The ministry provides Christmas toys for needy children ages birth to 16 in Henderson County the first Friday of each December. Nock and the other volunteers will spend the week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 5 this year organizing and shopping for the toy store. The toys will be distributed on Dec. 6.

The Baptist association expects to help at least 50 families and more than 100 children this year.

While most of the organization and distribution of toys each year takes place that one week in December, the ministry is active all year.

The Carolina Baptist Association collects toys and monetary donations for the ministry throughout the year. It also holds a special toy drive over the summer called Christmas in July. People who want to donate are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Baptist association office throughout the month.

The association stores the toys until Nock and the others are ready for the big week in December.

In the weeks shortly before Christmas each year, Henderson County’s Interfaith Assistance Ministry sends the Baptist Association the names of families who need help buying their children toys for Christmas. IAM screens each family to establish need.

Nock and the other volunteers get busy at the Baptist Association office during the first week in December putting the toys into piles according to appropriate age and gender. The volunteers then shop for whatever seems to be lacking in each pile.

They eventually separate the toys for each child on the list they receive from IAM. Each child’s toys are then placed a large trash bag.

“Parents get a huge trash bag full of toys. It’s just stuffed full,” Nock said. “They get one what we call a Wow Toy. It’s crazy. It all has to be done in one week,” she said.

Each trash bag is filled with toys including crayons, coloring books, balls and other traditional Christmas toys. A woodcrafters group also makes wooden toys each year for the toy store. The Wow Toy for each bag is often a larger or more expensive gift. Those toys have included scooters and bikes for younger kids and electronics, keyboards and headphones for older children.

Businesses in Hendersonville often give the Baptist Association discounts on the toys it buys for the toy store.

Sometimes, strangers who see Nock and the others filling shopping carts for needy children offer to help on the spot.

“I’ve had people put one hundred dollar bills in my hand,” Nock said.

On distribution day, parents and grandparents arrive at the Baptist Association to pick up the toys for their children. Volunteers carry the trash bags full of gifts to their cars.

Seeing how happy people are to receive the toys makes all the hard work worthwhile, Nock said.

“They get tears in their eyes. You can tell they are very sincere,” she said. “You try to bless other people. But you end up being the one who is blessed.”

Baptist Association volunteers also meet with the parents and grandparents who arrive to receive the gifts. They pray with them, try to determine the spiritual needs they might have and connect them with a church if they are not attending. The Association also provides each family with spiritual tracts and a Bible.

Paula Janes, the office manager at the Baptist Association, said that in addition to giving toys the association also wants to share the gospel with families.

“Mainly, we want to present the real reason for Christmas, the birth of Jesus,” she said.

The special week at the toy store draws several volunteers each day. Nock estimated 25 to 30 volunteers, many of them from youth groups, help organize the gifts. On the distribution day, six to eight volunteers help get the trash bags full of toys to the families.

Janes also helps out most the day on distribution day at the toy store.

She said she shares with Nock the feeling that the toy store makes her Christmas more meaningful.

“It is a real blessing to see the parents. A lot just can’t afford to do for their kids,” she said. “They are just overjoyed and that makes us happy.”

The Bethlehem Toy Store continues to need new toys and monetary donations for this year’s event.

Donations are accepted through Dec. 2 at the Baptist association office on Hebron Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

People interested in volunteering with the toy store are asked to sign up on the Baptist association website. Volunteers are needed to help with the toys and with meeting with the people who arrive to pick up the gifts.

The Carolina Baptist Association is located at 601 Hebron Road in Hendersonville. For more information about the association and its Bethlehem Toy Store, visit cbanc.org or call the association at 828-693-4274.